Exclusive: Council has made ‘no attempt’ to contact or refund Aberdeen taxpayers affected by £1m swindler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Exclusive: Council has made ‘no attempt’ to contact or refund Aberdeen taxpayers affected by £1m swindler

A new report into Aberdeen City Council employee Mike Paterson's 17-year crime spree says more than 5,700 people are affected.

Swindler Mike Paterson spent years living beyond his means as he embezzled £1m from Aberdeen City Council
Embezzler Mike Paterson spent years living beyond his means as he stole from the public. Image: Facebook
By Bryan Rutherford

Aberdeen City Council has made “no attempt” to contact or refund any taxpayers defrauded by a corrupt official’s £1 million crime spree, a public spending watchdog has concluded.

Greedy Mike Paterson, 60, was jailed for four years in July after embezzling £1,087,444.47 from the local authority over a 17-year period.

Now, an Audit Scotland report into his crime has revealed the council has only identified “around 25%” of the accounts affected more than a year since his swindle was discovered.

“No attempt has yet been made to contact taxpayers and make refunds,” it added.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

Council criticised for ‘failures in controls’ and ‘lack of monitoring’

Audit Scotland published its findings on the “significant” fraud ahead of the Accounts Commission meeting to discuss it on Thursday.

The report blamed “failures in controls within the council” and “a lack
of segregation of duties and monitoring” for allowing Paterson to offend.

It added that a “failure to implement controls enabled an abuse of authority” leading to Paterson withdrawing funds “inappropriately”.

Aberdeen City Council embezzler Michael Paterson. Image: Police Scotland
The police custody mugshot of Michael Paterson who worked at Marischal College-based Aberdeen City Council. Images: Police Scotland/Shutterstock

However, Audit Scotland found the local authority was “quick to respond” once suspicions of Paterson were raised in September last year.

Internal counter-fraud officers then probed the matter before referring it to Police Scotland.

The report stated: “Disciplinary proceedings were quickly enacted. This resulted in the individual pleading guilty to the embezzlement of funds and receiving a prison sentence.”

‘Weaknesses in the council’s internal controls facilitated the fraud’

Audit Scotland said the swindler’s scheme went undetected “for some time” due to “weaknesses in the council’s internal controls” that “facilitated the fraud”.

The regulator added that “the council had controls in place but there was no scrutiny to ensure the effective operation of these controls”.

Paterson stole the money from balances held by the council on behalf of taxpayers who had made overpayments on their council tax accounts.

The regulator’s report stated: “Since February 2024, there has been ongoing work to identify all accounts affected by the embezzlement.

“So far, around 1,400 accounts (25%) have been identified from the estimated 5,700 accounts affected.

Crooked Paterson enjoying a pint on the public purse. Image: Facebook

“At this stage, no attempt has been made to contact taxpayers and no refunds have been made.

“There are practical challenges of providing a refund to taxpayers often years after the event, who had not already been located at the time.

“The council intends to try to establish contact with the relevant taxpayers and where this is not possible, revised procedures for managing accounts in credit will be applied.

“When there is no response to follow up correspondence, a credit balance will be cleared by writing the amount back in the council tax system.

“Should a taxpayer ever identify themselves to the council in the future however, the money remains available for repayment.

Court hears of fraudster’s ‘unsupervised authority’

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the disgraced council tax and recovery team leader abused his “unsupervised authority” to issue council tax refunds to himself instead of those eligible to request them.

Paterson shamelessly took advantage of his “unrestricted and unmonitored access” to computer systems, enabling the £35,000-a-year public servant to live a lavish jet-setting lifestyle before he was finally caught.

The now-sacked and jailed ex-council worker hailed this ice cream purchased in Greece. Image: Facebook

The fraudster processed 655 payments to himself and brazenly boasted of his life of luxury in a string of sun-soaked social media posts as he drained the public purse.

The former Torry Academy pupil’s skulduggery started in 2006 as he attempted to pay off £20,000 of debts racked up while living well above his means.

However, he continued to funnel cash to feed his hunger for an excessive lifestyle that included exotic holidays, five-star hotel stays and star-studded music concerts.

Paterson enjoyed exotic holidays, five-star hotel stays and star-studded music concerts

In the summer of 2022, he gloated about scoffing the “best ice cream ever” on a holiday to Rhodes in Greece, where he stayed at the “finest of five-star hotels”.

The trip followed a jaunt to Dubai earlier that year after staying at the picturesque – and five-star – Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.

On his Facebook, Paterson also shared memories of attending concerts featuring Will Young, Years and Years, Beyoncé, Shawn Mendes and Michael Bublé.

He also posted about a trip to a champagne bar in Barcelona and holidays to Manchester, Spain and New York.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.