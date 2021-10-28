Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

BBC Radio 5 Live unveils plans for revamped breakfast show

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 5:45 pm
Rick Edwards (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Rick Edwards (Lewis Whyld/PA)

BBC Radio 5 Live has unveiled its plans for a new-look BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast programme.

Rick Edwards will join current presenter Rachel Burden for the revamped programme, which will see the pair tackle a new big question every day.

They will interview experts as part of their discussion of the topic.

Pride of Scotland awards 2021
Nicky Campbell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The programme will also “continue to entertain, bringing listeners the very best of the BBC’s sports coverage alongside with fan discussions and expert opinion, hosting big name celebrity interviews, and the most fascinating human stories from around the UK”, the BBC said in a statement.

BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast will air from 6am to 9am every weekday from November 8.

Former Breakfast host Nicky Campbell will move to his own eponymous show from 9am to 11am.

The programme, which will see the broadcaster take calls from listeners and discuss a range of topics, will air every weekday.

Naga Munchetty and Adrian Chiles’ programmes will then move to 11am to 1pm.

Munchetty’s show will air Monday to Wednesday and Chiles will host on Thursday and Friday.

The new schedule will begin on November 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]