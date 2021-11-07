Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Author Joanne Harris: Speaking publicly about my cancer treatment felt natural

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 12:03 am
Joanne Harris (Ian West/PA)
Author Joanne Harris has said people are “very afraid” to tell others they have cancer, but she felt that speaking publicly about her experiences was the “natural” thing to do.

The Chocolat writer told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that while she was being treated for breast cancer, she “shared so much online” and felt “so connected to the world” because of social media.

Harris was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

She said she initially decided that posting on social media about her illness would mean she would not have to speak to tell lots of people individually about how her recovery was progressing.

Harris added: “But they I realised that actually as I was getting feedback from people, I realised there were a whole lot of people who were also going through the same experience and who felt empowered by the face that I’d come out and talked about it.

“People are very afraid to say, ‘I have been diagnosed with cancer’.”

She added that it “hasn’t been an entirely negative experience for me” because it was caught early thanks to a routine mammogram.

“I have been telling people on social media, ‘Don’t cancel your mammogram, it could save your live’. It could have saved mine.

“If you can have some good come out of this, then why wouldn’t you.”

Harris added that making light of her treatment on social media has helped her deal with her recovery.

Jack Reacher Premiere – London
“I think it’s one of the coping mechanisms the human mind has, to poke fun at something which is terrifying,” she said.

“And also I started doing various tweets in which I brought out the funny side of some of the things that were happening.

“I decided that I would give my cancer a name, I called him Mr C, I created a hashtag #GoodbyeMrC and I would basically tell jokes about losing my hair, losing my eyebrows, losing my eyelashes, looking like a potato.

“All of the things that people thought might matter, but actually in the face of what’s happening to you, you don’t feel they matter all that much.

“You feel there’s actually quite a lot of amusement to be taken from the situation.”

Harris’ episode of Desert Island Discs will air on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday at 11am.

