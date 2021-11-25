Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comedian Richard Herring has ‘defeated’ cancer

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 6:37 pm
Comedian Richard Herring said he has ‘defeated’ cancer ten months after having surgery (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Comedian Richard Herring announced he had “defeated” testicular cancer 10 months after having surgery.

The writer and performer, 54, joked that he was “indestructible” and “can go back to wasting all my time” after scans showed the disease had not returned.

Writing on Twitter, Herring joked he was advised that he needed to drink more water but he would “rather die”.

The comedian said: “10 months (and a day) on from the operation, saw the oncologist today. Scan is clear. Blood is good. I need to drink more water apparently (I’d rather die), but all is fine. I’ve defeated cancer and am now indestructible.”

In another post, he added: “So looks like I can go back to wasting all my time, under the sad illusion that I am immortal. Hooray!”

The comedian also joked: “I reckon that’s the end of me getting out of stuff by looking a bit sad and saying ‘I’ve had cancer’ though. So it’s not all good news.”

Award-winning comic Jane Godley replied to his message with three red love hearts writing “I am so happy”, to which Herring replied “You can beat it too, Janey!”

Herring formed one half of a double act with Stewart Lee before penning a string of solo shows and beginning Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast.

