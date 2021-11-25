Comedian Richard Herring has ‘defeated’ cancer

Comedian Richard Herring announced he had “defeated” testicular cancer 10 months after having surgery.

The writer and performer, 54, joked that he was “indestructible” and “can go back to wasting all my time” after scans showed the disease had not returned.

10 months(and a day) on from the operation, saw the oncologist today. Scan is clear. Blood is good. I need to drink more water apparently (I’d rather die), but all is fine. I’ve defeated cancer and am now indestructible. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) November 25, 2021

Writing on Twitter, Herring joked he was advised that he needed to drink more water but he would “rather die”.

The comedian said: “10 months (and a day) on from the operation, saw the oncologist today. Scan is clear. Blood is good. I need to drink more water apparently (I’d rather die), but all is fine. I’ve defeated cancer and am now indestructible.”

I reckon that’s the end of me getting out of stuff by looking a bit sad and saying “I’ve had cancer” though. So it’s not all good news. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) November 25, 2021

In another post, he added: “So looks like I can go back to wasting all my time, under the sad illusion that I am immortal. Hooray!”

The comedian also joked: “I reckon that’s the end of me getting out of stuff by looking a bit sad and saying ‘I’ve had cancer’ though. So it’s not all good news.”

So looks like I can go back to wasting all my time, under the sad illusion that I am immortal. Hooray! — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) November 25, 2021

Award-winning comic Jane Godley replied to his message with three red love hearts writing “I am so happy”, to which Herring replied “You can beat it too, Janey!”

Herring formed one half of a double act with Stewart Lee before penning a string of solo shows and beginning Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast.