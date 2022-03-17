John Boyega announced as Madame Tussauds’ latest addition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Boyega announced as Madame Tussauds’ latest addition

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 12:04 am
John Boyega achieved international recognition for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films (Isabel Infantes/PA)
John Boyega achieved international recognition for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films (Isabel Infantes/PA)

British star John Boyega has been announced as the latest addition to Madame Tussauds wax museum in London.

The actor, 30, who was born John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega, found fame internationally for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

He will be be immortalised as a wax figure at London’s popular tourist attraction Madame Tussauds.

John Boyega
John Boyega will become the latest addition to Madame Tussauds London (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Peckham-born Boyega attended a sitting in September last year with Madame Tussauds London’s artists, during which precise measurements and reference photographs were taken.

Boyega’s wax figure will be unveiled at the Baker Street attraction this summer, where he will join fellow stars including Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicole Kidman and Tom Hardy in Madame Tussauds London’s Awards Party zone.

Speaking about the experience, Boyega said: “Madame Tussauds London is a place that I’ve always heard about since I was a kid, it is part of our culture. It represents our country and the individuals in our country, the best way and it’s fun. So, you know, I’m down with that.

“When I first got the call that Madame Tussauds London wanted to come in and make a figure of this mug, I was shocked, surprised and at the same time very, very, excited.

“It feels very good to be counted among those very special people. It’s kind of crazy, kind of cool, and surreal.”

Madame Tussauds was founded by wax sculptor Marie Tussaud in London in 1835. It has since become one of the capital’s most popular tourist attractions, welcoming around 10 million visitors each year.

Other Madame Tussauds attractions around the world include those in New York, Shanghai, Amsterdam and Sydney.

John Boyega
Hundreds of precise measurements and reference photographs of Boyega were taken during a sitting in September 2021 (Madame Tussauds/PA)

The London attraction features more than 190 recognisable wax figures, including members of the royal family, Marvel superheroes and characters from the Star Wars franchise.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “We always feel a special pride when we add a born and bred Londoner to our Madame Tussauds London lineup, and today is no different.

“We’re loving working so collaboratively with John on his figure, his attention to detail and creative ideas show us how much it means to him to get his own likeness. The icing on the cake is being able to announce the news on his birthday – we’re confident we’ve helped to make John’s 30th one to remember!”

Other recognisable figures recently installed in the museum include Zendaya, Mo Salah and Stormzy.

