Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal gender of their baby

Olmypian Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig have announced they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple, who have been together four years, are expecting a baby after their fourth round of IVF, having started their fertility treatment in 2019.

Adams, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, told Hello magazine: “It’s super cool. I’m excited, happy, nervous and just wondering what to expect.

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig (Hello magazine/PA)

“All my friends have boys, so I was like: ‘Yes!’ when I found out.

“It feels really good to finally have a baby on the way. All the ups and downs were worth it in the end.”

Model and influencer Baig suffered a miscarriage after the couple’s first round of IVF treatment as she unknowingly had an underactive thyroid which can “dramatically impact” a healthy pregnancy, the couple previously announced.

Baig, 24, said: “I think it’s safe to say the baby is a fighter.

“It’s definitely an active baby.

We’re so excited to announce that our family is expanding 🤍🕊After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents! We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all,the ups,the downs everything in between💫Welcome to the world little one 🪐 pic.twitter.com/BTLesRX12L — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) February 17, 2022

“From about 17 weeks I was feeling kicks and whenever we went for a scan, I don’t even know what it was doing, perhaps backflips.

“I can actually see it moving in my stomach right now.

“I hope our story gives hope to other couples who might be in our position.”

The gender reveal involved a blue and pink paint splattered canvas before the couple pealed back vinyl letters to uncover the words, “It’s a boy!”

Explaining her gender reveal idea, Baig added: “”Being part of the LGBTQ community, I am aware of the issues surrounding gender reveals, as they often reinforce gender stereotypes.

“I thought this was a good opportunity to bring awareness to the difference between sex and gender and make it less stereotypical.

“We started off with the pink and blue, then got rid of it.”