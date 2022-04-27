Kim Basinger reveals battle with agoraphobia that stopped her leaving house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment

Kim Basinger reveals battle with agoraphobia that stopped her leaving house

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 2:15 pm
Kim Basinger (Peter Jordan/PA)
Kim Basinger (Peter Jordan/PA)

Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger has revealed she suffers from anxiety and agoraphobia that has left her unable to leave the house.

The star, 68, best known for roles in LA Confidential, Batman and 8 Mile, has been largely out of the spotlight in recent years.

In a clip from an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s chat show Red Table Talk, which aired on US breakfast show Good Morning America, Basinger said: “I wouldn’t leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner.”

The NHS describes agoraphobia as “a fear of being in situations where escape might be difficult or that help wouldn’t be available if things go wrong”.

She added: “It’s really horrible to feel that as really fiercely as I did during those years and not know what it was.

“It’s like something just completely shuts down within you and you have to relearn everything.

“I had to relearn to drive. And for many years I would not go through the tunnels at Malibu.

“Everything used to make me nervous, like … where do I step to open the door? Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it.”

Basinger, who shares daughter Ireland with ex-husband Alec Baldwin, added that she also experienced physical symptoms, saying: “You live with a dry mouth all the time. You’re very shaky. You’re just so exhausted all the time.”

The full interview will be part of the next episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, which is released on Tuesdays.

