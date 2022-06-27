Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas announce business venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas announce business venture

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 2:24 pm
Antonio Banders and Andrew Lloyd Webber have announced a joint business venture (ALW/Really Useful Group)
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas have teamed up for a joint business venture which will create Spanish language productions for global markets, it has been announced.

The venture, called Amigos Para Siempre (APS), will produce Spanish-language theatre, musical and live entertainment shows, and will also include producing some of Lord Lloyd-Webber’s best-loved works for major Spanish-speaking markets.

APS will licence, produce and develop works for Spanish-speaking markets across the globe, including those in America.

Pain and Glory Premiere – London
Antonio Banderas attending the Pain and Glory Premiere at Somerset House, London (Ian West/PA)

Lord Lloyd-Webber said: “Not only is Antonio Banderas entertainment royalty, he is also one of the most versatile, creative minds I have ever had the pleasure of working with.

“It is truly exciting to partner with Antonio to bring my work, as well as other brilliant Broadway and West End titles, to new markets.

“While millions of people in the Spanish-speaking world already love our shows and music, the appetite for more, and the level of musical and theatrical talent, is extraordinary.

“I can’t wait to work with Antonio to bring the very highest-quality Spanish language productions to the world.”

Platinum Jubilee
Andrew Lloyd Webber on stage during the Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rights to Spanish-language versions of musicals including The Phantom Of The Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cinderella, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and School Of Rock will be available to APS through The Really Useful Group, the company owned by Lord Lloyd-Webber.

Hollywood star Banderas, 61, starred in the 1996 film adaptation of the stage musical Evita, whose music was written by Lloyd Webber, alongside Tim Rice who wrote the lyrics.

He said: “I had the great privilege to work closely with Andrew during the recording and shooting of his celebrated musical Evita in 1996, but it was when I saw Jesus Christ Superstar back in the early 70s that I became attached to the music, the theatre and the fabulous talent of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“It wouldn’t be wrong to say that I became an actor because of the enormous influence and the strong impression I experienced when I saw Andrew’s musicals.

“To have the opportunity to work with one of the most respected and admired composers of all times, offering his amazing works for Spanish speaking audiences, is one of the highlights of my career in show business.”

The song Amigos Para Siempre (Friends for Life) was written by Lord Lloyd-Webber and performed at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, where it was sung by his former wife Sarah Brightman and tenor Jose Carreras.

