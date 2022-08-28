Jaime Winstone: EastEnders role bookends my journey with Dame Barbara Windsor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Jaime Winstone: EastEnders role bookends my journey with Dame Barbara Windsor

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 10:01 pm
Jaime Winstone will play Peggy Mitchell in her early life (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Jaime Winstone has said playing a young Peggy Mitchell in a flashback episode of EastEnders will be an “amazing milestone” that “bookends” her journey with Dame Barbara Windsor.

The matriarch of the Mitchell family was played by Dame Barbara for more than two decades after she joined the long-running soap in 1994 and became its biggest star.

Dame Barbara died in December 2020 aged 83, having been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

A first look at the Mitchell family in the flashback episode (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Winstone, 37, the daughter of actor Ray Winstone and star of 2006 British film Kidulthood, portrayed the soap stalwart in the BBC biopic Babs in 2017.

She said: “I played Barbara before and became quite close with her. It was an amazing milestone for me in my career. I hadn’t quite got to the point where I had finished with her.

“Sadly she passed away and we all lost an amazing icon and a landlord to our nation, but also a very good friend.

“So when this came up – and it did just suddenly come into my life like ‘Oh my God EastEnders, what do I do with that?’

“I have got a background in film and TV but EastEnders is an institution and we have all grown up with it.”

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Barbara Windsor was made a dame in the 2016 New Year Honours (PA)

Winstone said she had played many parts of Dame Barbara’s life but not Mitchell and that it had been “niggling away at me for a while”.

She added: “I just felt like this is something I should I do. It will bookend my journey with her.”

The flashback episode will take viewers back to the winter of 1979 with the Mitchells “hit hard by a Britain in economic turmoil” and Peggy struggling to keep things afloat as her marriage to husband Eric is “showing its cracks”.

Winstone said she fell in love with the episode after reading the script because it was a “working class period drama on the BBC”.

She added: “I thought it was just so monumental for what is going on now.

“I loved the parallels in the script with Thatcher on the telly and what’s going on now in the UK. It is scarily similar and it just pulled at my heartstrings.”

The special flashback episode will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.30pm on Monday September 5.

