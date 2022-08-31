Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 2:20 am
Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event (Sundance Film Festival/PA)
Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event (Sundance Film Festival/PA)

Organisers of the Sundance Film Festival have announced initial details of the hybrid event for 2023, which will see a combination of in-person and online screenings.

Next year’s event is designed “with the priority of bringing the Sundance community back together in theatres”, the organisation said.

It comes after the world-famous film festival was forced online in 2021 and again at the last minute earlier this year.

The festival, which takes place in Park City, Utah, will run from January 19 to 29 2023.

In person screenings will begin from January 19 and run until the festival’s conclusion, with the digital showcase available from January 24.

The digital offering provides an on-demand, curated selection of feature films from the 2023 Festival, including all competition titles as well as work across other sections of the feature film program, alongside episodic work and short films.

All attendees will be asked to wear masks in festival spaces and encouraged to test before and during the event.

“We are excited to bring the Sundance community together for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, a celebration of independent filmmaking,” said Joana Vicente, chief executive of the Sundance Institute.

“After two years of being apart, our priority is reuniting in person, while still sharing bold new films with audiences across the country through online access.

“We’ve designed this year’s Festival based on our learnings from previous years — embracing the traditions that have been meaningful in the past, while also looking toward accessibility for audiences and expanding the platform we provide our storytellers.”

Submissions for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival are now open.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Aberdeen psych quartet General Winston are set to release a new single. Photo supplied by General Winston
Aberdeen pysch band General Winston to release new single with debut album in the…
0
Emeli Sande will perform in the True North concert celebrating Aretha Franklin and curated by Mica Paris.
Soul sisters: Emeli Sande and Mica Paris will celebrate Aretha Franklin at True North
0
Del Amitri inverness
Del Amitri have come a long way since being mistaken for The Smiths in…
0
Michael Flatley (PA)
Michael Flatley was told going into the film world was ‘impossible’
Bobby Brazier (BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier praises ‘welcoming’ EastEnders family
Fans have been given a further look at Daniel Radcliffe starring as Weird Al Yankovic in an upcoming film about the comedy singer (PA)
Viewers given further glimpse of Daniel Radcliffe in Weird Al Yankovic biopic
dreamgirls aberdeen
West End hit Dreamgirls is ready to call Aberdeen home for two weeks
0
Katie Gregson-MacLeod's single deserves to top the charts - and she deserves to sell-out arenas.
ANALYSIS: Inverness Tik Tok sensation won't just top the charts - she'll pack arenas
0
Helen Fields sat on an overturned boat on the shores of Mull, with colourful houses in the background.
Mull witches weave dark spell at heart of new crime novel
0
Elf arena tour is coming to Aberdeen.
Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular adds second Aberdeen date
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0