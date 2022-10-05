Christian Bale ‘ecstatic’ not to be acting at the moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Christian Bale ‘ecstatic’ not to be acting at the moment

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 3:41 pm
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam (Ian West/PA)
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam (Ian West/PA)

Christian Bale has said he feels “ecstatic” about the the idea of not working in Hollywood and is always “bent” on the end of his projects.

The Oscar-winning actor, 48, shot three different films in 2021, including David O Russell’s Amsterdam, but has not been on a set in months.

Asked whether he was content not working, he told British GQ: “More than content: f****** ecstatic, I’ve always been bent on ‘When’s this gonna end? This has to end’.

“I like doing things that have nothing to do with film. And I find myself very happily not playing dress-up, not pretending to be somebody else for long lengths of time.”

The Welsh-born English star, whose credits include American Psycho, The Machinist and the Batman trilogy, also recently appeared in the Marvel film Thor: Love And Thunder as the villain Gorr the God Butcher.

He said acting against a green screen to allow the addition of visual effects was not to his liking.

He said: “I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me.

“Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do.

“I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next.

“They kept saying, ‘You’re on Stage Three.’ Well, it’s like, ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah. But you’re on Stage Seven.’ ‘Which one is that?’ ‘The blue one.’ I was like, ‘Uh, where?’”

Bale also revealed he kept his distance from his Amsterdam co-star Chris Rock on set despite being a fan.

He said: “I’m literally like: ‘I can’t do this because I will be the worst actor you’ve ever seen if we keep on chatting, you know, with Amsterdam, I had to say that to Chris Rock.

“I had to go there and say that to him. I f****** love his stand-up.

“And when he arrived I was like, ‘Ah, wow, great. Yeah, how you doing, man?’ Chatting a little bit.

“And then I went to do a scene, and I went, ‘Oh, my God.

“I’m just Christian, standing here, being a fan of Chris Rock.’

“So I went to him. I went, ‘Mate, I got to keep my distance.’ Have you tried swimming and laughing at the same time? I don’t know about you. I’d drown.

“I cannot laugh and swim at the same time. It’s that. So I had to, much as I would’ve loved to have kept on chatting and talking.”

The November issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on October 25.

