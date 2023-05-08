Fans hit out at ‘horrendous’ crowd control at Eurovision welcome party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Fans hit out at ‘horrendous’ crowd control at Eurovision welcome party

By Press Association
Eurovision welcome party crowds (Jess Swift/PA)
Eurovision welcome party crowds (Jess Swift/PA)

Fans in attendance at the Eurovision welcome party in Liverpool have spoken of experiencing “horrendous” issues with crowd control, which left many crying, fainting or unable to even move their arms.

The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome was held at St George’s Plateau on Sunday, with performances from Frankie Goes To Hollywood, the Lightning Seeds and Atomic Kitten expected to be defining moments of the show.

However, many in attendance have spoken of the serious crowd control issues, which have resulted in many crying and leaving the event or even vowing to not attend any further Eurovision events this week.

“At first it was a good nice atmosphere, but all of a sudden the feeling began to change”, 18-year-old Jess Swift from Liverpool told the PA news agency.

People standing together in a group
Eurovision welcome party crowds (Jess Swift/PA)

“There was a child no older then 10 next to me who was in tears as he was just getting pushed against this barrier.

“When it began to get busy, me and several people around asked security to help with crowd control on getting people to either side but nothing happened.

“Some had an argumentative attitude and didn’t want to help.”

She added that the production team “was more helpful and did a better job than security”, and that many fainted while at the event.

The regular concert-goer said that while she is used to crowds, the situation at the event was horrendous.

“I am used to crowds and the usual closeness and pushing but this was horrendous and nothing like I’ve ever seen before.

“The organisers are so lucky the crowd helped each other out, otherwise that would’ve turned very badly.”

Morgan, 24, who lives near Chester and attended with three other people, told PA that the “spectacular displays and great acts” were “sadly overshadowed by the lack of crowd control and organisation”.

“People were being told mixed messages, they were trying to push through past us to get to the other side, which we were told was blocked off and then they would come back.

“There was virtually no space to breathe.

“I saw girls crying and leaving. People were stressed and irritated. At one point we were shouting to get the attention of stewards (or) staff at the back, near the barriers, to get their attention, saying we need more space.

“I felt the whole thing was chaotic.”

Eurovision 2023
Some attendees at the Eurovision welcome event were said to have been in tears due to issues with crowd control (Peter Byrne/PA)

She said that it was only in the last half an hour that attendees had a “bit” more breathing space, which was a “huge relief”.

Courtney Neary added that it got really crowded at about 7pm, with the 24-year-old who lives in Liverpool pre-emptively asking security to get people in to help with the crowds before problems escalated.

“We got told, ‘we’ll sort it out in a minute there’s not much we can do from here, but we are looking at the situation’”, she told PA.

“Maybe about 15 minutes passed, and it got worse and worse to the point where I physically couldn’t move, I couldn’t lift my arms up.

“I must have seen at least 20 people get pulled out around where we were.”

She added that she had plans to go to more Eurovision events around the city centre, but has since changed her mind.

“I’ve said to my family now I won’t be going to any of them. I couldn’t trust the security.”

Eurovision 2023
Liverpool is hosting Eurovision instead of a city in Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA)

Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, issued a statement following the incident.

She said: “Event safety experts confirmed that at no point was anyone in danger, there were no serious medical incidents and we were comfortably within the available capacity.

“Before the event began, people were keen to gather in front of the stage and this caused a small number to feel uncomfortable.

“These individuals were helped out of that situation and the team then ensured this area remained safe and comfortable for those in it once the show started – which went off without any issues.”

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson told PA that there was no overcrowding onsite and “we were actually under capacity”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
dog attack
Pensioner bitten by dog near Aberdeen golf club
3
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
4
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
5
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn defends Joanna Cherry in Fringe comedy club row
6
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…
7
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch – Rangers v Aberdeen: Referee John Beaton, assistant and VAR all miss…
8
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: VAR let Aberdeen down again at Ibrox, Ross County set up great…
10
Amy Louise Wardaugh, aged two, playing next to a damp wall in the flat.
‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’: Aberdeen dad claims beetles and worms coming…