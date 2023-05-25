Trailer sees Barbie and Ken get arrested in ‘real world’ after Barbieland exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Trailer sees Barbie and Ken get arrested in ‘real world’ after Barbieland exit

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig (Warner Bros/PA)
Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig (Warner Bros/PA)

The Barbie film will follow Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as they venture beyond the safety of the Barbieland borders and into the “real world”, a new trailer has revealed.

The teaser sees Barbie tire of her life and venture into the modern world with her counterpart Ken in hopes of restoring her happiness.

However, the pair become embroiled in trouble, posing for LA police department mugshots and becoming the target of a hunt led by the chief executive of a toy company, played by Will Ferrell.

The latest clip begins with the Mattel doll saying the only thing she has planned for the evening was “a giant blowout party” but the dancing stops when she asks fellow Barbie dolls played by Sharon Rooney and Emma Mackey: “Do you guys ever think about dying?”

The doll is instructed to go to the “real world” by actress Kate McKinnon, using a high-heeled shoe and a Birkenstock sandal to highlight the differences between the outside world and their world.

Barbie was surprised by Ken on her drive towards the real world, and the pair end up on Venice Beach, where Barbie punches a man in the face who had slapped her behind.

The trailer shows Barbie and Ken in prison before the toy company CEO discovers they have escaped and the doll leads a chase to avoid her captors.

It ends with Ken visiting a hospital and requesting to perform an appendectomy.