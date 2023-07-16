Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig among Hollywood stars watching men’s Wimbledon final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig among Hollywood stars watching men’s Wimbledon final

By Press Association
Brad Pitt watching the men’s singles final at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Brad Pitt watching the men’s singles final at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Film stars Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig were among those watching from the stands as Novak Djokovic attempted to defend his Wimbledon title against Carlos Alcaraz.

Academy Award-winning actor Pitt was in England last weekend, appearing at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix, to film scenes for his forthcoming Formula 1 feature film.

On Sunday, the 59-year-old, wearing a turquoise polo shirt and aviator sunglasses, appeared at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London with Hollywood filmmaker Guy Ritchie and film producer Jeremy Kleiner.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Brad Pitt (centre), Guy Ritchie (left) and Jeremy Kleiner (right) watching the Wimbledon men’s singles final (Adam Davy/PA)

James Bond star Craig, wearing a grey suit and striped tie, also made an appearance in the Royal Box with his wife and Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz, who was wearing a cream suit.

The Hollywood stars watched from the stands as reigning champion Djokovic played 20-year-old Alcaraz in a bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz in the Royal Box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Australian actor Hugh Jackman shared a picture of himself suited and booted at the event, in a bid to support Djokovic.

The Wolverine star captioned it: “Beyond excited to be at @wimbledon to support @djokernole!!! Let’s goooooo!”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress Lily James was also pictured at the event, sporting an on-trend white and blue striped linen jumpsuit paired with a navy blazer, white mule heels and a matching handbag with tortoise shell sunglasses.

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, who wore a blue ensemble with brown shoes, arrived with Fresh Meat actress Zawe Ashton in a matching blue long-sleeved flowery dress and brown and cream heeled brogue shoes.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at Wimbledon
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at Wimbledon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Last summer Ashton debuted her baby bump at a New York screening of her period drama film Mr Malcolm’s List, after she starred in the West End revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal with Hiddleston in 2019.

British model Poppy Delevingne was also pictured at the 14th day of the championship, wearing a navy skirt and matching crop top, paired with a white bomber jacket with navy blue detailing.

US singer Nick Jonas, wearing an off-white suit and blue shirt, was among the returning guests, alongside Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, who was wearing a cream suit.

British singer Ella Eyre, Bafta award-winning creator Sharon Horgan and comedian Emily Atack were also in attendance during Sunday’s event.