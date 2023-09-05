Suki Waterhouse on Elle Style Awards win and performing: ‘It’s unbelievable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Suki Waterhouse on Elle Style Awards win and performing: ‘It’s unbelievable’

By Press Association
Suki Waterhouse arrives at the Elle Style Awards held at the Old Sessions House in London (Ian West/PA)
Actress and singer Suki Waterhouse says the opportunity to perform on stage has been “unbelievable” as she spoke about being awarded the title of the performer at the Elle Style Awards 2023.

Waterhouse, 31, told the PA news agency: “Recently in the last few years I’ve started performing on stage and doing tours, I think I’ve done over 200 shows in two years, so it’s just this ongoing thing which is evolving.

“It’s unbelievable being on stage, it’s changed my life.”

Elle Style Awards 2023 – London
Suki Waterhouse (Ian West/PA)

The event took place at The Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell, London, to coincide with Fashion Week.

Winners at the Elle Style Awards, in partnership with Tiffany & Co, include Oppenheimer actress Florence Pugh, who won the British icon award, Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan who won the changemaker award and Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa who has been named a modern pioneer.

Other winners include singer-songwriter Tems who has been recognised as a trailblazer and Kim Jones who was lauded with the designer of the year award.

Elsewhere, current creative director of Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton, was given the vanguard award in honour of her influence in shaping the global fashion scene, whilst Feben won for breakthrough designer.

London-based designer Martine Rose was awarded the title of the culture shifter for her ability to create collections that retain their underground cult credentials while achieving global success.

Elle Style Awards 2023 – London
Florence Pugh arrives at the Elle Style Awards held at the Old Sessions House in London (Ian West/PA)

Music artist Stormzy was also recognised as his imprint Merky Books won collective of the year.

Meanwhile, the late fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood was honoured, posthumously, with the lifetime achievement award.

Celebrities including Black Panther’s Letitia Wright,  Wednesday actress Gwendoline Christie and Doctor Who star Billie Piper attended the awards.

Kenya Hunt, editor-in-chief of Elle UK, said: “Our worthy winners of the Elle Style Awards 2023 are all pushing boundaries and changing the culture of their industries in inspiring ways.

“We are delighted to not only have been able to celebrate these visionaries tonight, but to also announce the launch of our year-long mentorship programme to help develop opportunities for the next generation of British talent and increase pathways into our creative industries.”

Previous recipients of Elle Style Awards include Harry Potter star Emma Watson and Blondie’s Debbie Harry.