Kevin Hart shares thrill at ‘pulling one over on the audience’ in new heist film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Kevin Hart shares thrill at ‘pulling one over on the audience’ in new heist film

By Press Association
Kevin Hart paid tribute to director F Gary Gray, describing the filmmaker as an ‘absolute legend’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Kevin Hart paid tribute to director F Gary Gray, describing the filmmaker as an ‘absolute legend’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Kevin Hart has shared how he enjoyed being able to “pull one over on the audience” during his new heist film Lift.

The comedian and actor stars as master thief Cyrus Whitaker, who leads an international heist crew in a race to lift $500 million (£395,320,000) in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

Directed by F Gary Gray, best known for films including Straight Outta Compton and The Italian Job, it also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as his Interpol agent ex-girlfriend.

Discussing what drew them to the project, Mbathu-Raw told the PA news agency: “It’s the con, right? It’s the lovable bad guys.

“That sort of Robin Hood feel, like Cyrus says ‘I never steal anything from anyone that doesn’t deserve to lose it.’ I kind of love that spirit.”

Hart added: “Also the idea of pulling one over on the audience as well.

“In a heist film, I think there’s always a hidden agenda of hitting them with something that they don’t see coming, especially when they assume that they’ve got it right and that it’s all over.

“I think we do a great job of giving a nice reveal at the end of the story and what happened and how, that’s always fun.”

The actor also hailed Gray as an “absolutely legend” filmmaker as he reflected on how he builds a connection between the audience and his characters.

Lift photocall – London
Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star opposite each other in Netflix heist film Lift (Ian West/PA)

“When it comes to dealing with an ensemble, I don’t think there’s anybody that’s told stories better and that’s kept you invested into the characters more”, he added.

“From Straight Outta Compton to Italian Job to Set It Off. There’s so many things where you look and it’s the story of four to five different characters that you care about, that you want to know what’s happening and how it’s happening and you find yourself at the end going ‘Oh my god I can’t believe this happened but they were all there at the end’.

“He does it very very well, he maintains a nice piece of connected tissue to all.”

Hart also acts as a producer on the film alongside Bryan Smiley, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan.

Men In Black star Vincent D’Onofrio, Money Heist actress Ursula Corbero, Avatar star Sam Worthington, Into The Woods’ Billy Magnussen, Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon and Leon actor Jean Reno are also among the cast.

Lift is available on Netflix now.