Home Entertainment

Sir Anthony Hopkins announces he is writing his biography: It’s a weird process

By Press Association
Sir Anthony Hopkins is writing his biography (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Anthony Hopkins is writing his biography (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Anthony Hopkins has announced he is writing his biography and said his wife is also memorialising his life with a documentary.

The 86-year-old actor, most known for playing Hannibal Lecter in 1991 film The Silence Of The Lambs, described writing his life story as “a weird process”.

Speaking to US publication People, he said: “I’m writing a biography.”

“I realised how I’m blessed with one thing,” he added.

“Maybe it’s my actor’s brain. I do have quite a memory.

“I remember days of months in the years.”

Hitchcock Premiere – London
Sir Anthony Hopkins with his wife Stella Arroyave (Andrew Matthews/PA)

His wife of 20 years, Stella Arroyave, is working on a documentary about the actor, who won an Oscar in 1992 for playing serial killer Hannibal and in 2021 for his role in drama The Father, about a man dealing with dementia.

Hopkins said she has “carte blanche to (cover) everything”.

Speaking about how far along she is with the project, he said: “I don’t know. I don’t ask her.

“It’s quite a lot of film. I don’t know when it’s going to come out.”

Sir Anthony is widely considered to be one of the world’s greatest living actors and in his career he has played a number of historical figures including former American president Richard Nixon in 1995 film Nixon and artist Pablo Picasso in 1996 movie Surviving Picasso.

Most recently he played Pope Benedict XVI in 2019 film The Two Popes and the founder of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, in the 2023 drama Freud’s Last Session, starring Matthew Goode as the writer CS Lewis.