Home Entertainment

In Pictures: Margot Robbie stuns at Bafta pre-party in glitzy black dress

By Press Association
Margot Robbie attends the Charles Finch and Chanel 2024 Pre-Bafta Party (Victoria Jones/PA)
Margot Robbie attends the Charles Finch and Chanel 2024 Pre-Bafta Party (Victoria Jones/PA)

Barbie actress Margot Robbie led the fashion pack at the Charles Finch and Chanel 2024 Pre-Bafta Party.

The 33-year-old Australian actress wore a glitzy black mini dress to the event and paired the look with a Chanel bag, a bold lip and open toe heels.

Guests including Saltburn director Emerald Fennell, Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver and Sex Education’s Emma Mackey also opted for black, while Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt dazzled in a mauve ensemble.

The 2024 Bafta film awards will take place on Sunday, hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant.

Below are the fashion highlights from the pre-Bafta party held at Hertford Street Club, London:

Charles Finch and Chanel 2024 Pre-BAFTA Party – London
Margot Robbie dons a little black dress to the Bafta pre-party (Victoria Jones/PA)
Emerald Fennell gives a wink (Victoria Jones/PA)
Minnie Driver in a long black dress (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ellie Bamber in a sheer ensemble (Victoria Jones/PA)
Emily Blunt dazzles in a mauve gown (Victoria Jones/PA)
Newlyweds Bel Powley and Douglas Booth (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson both opted for black get-ups (Victoria Jones/PA)
Barbie director Greta Gerwig wore red (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sex Education star Emma Mackey also opted for a little black dress (Victoria Jones/PA)
Happy Valley star James Norton (Victoria Jones/PA)
Singer and actress Lily Allen in a black and white get-up (Victoria Jones/PA)