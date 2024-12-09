Man and woman facing attempted murder charges after Garthdee incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Man and woman facing attempted murder charges after Garthdee incident

Kelly Booth and Jamie Black appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with Saturday night's incident. 

By Ewan Cameron
Police in Garthdee.
There was a large police presence in the area after the incident. Image: Fubar News.

A man and woman have appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a 24-year-old woman in Aberdeen’s Garthdee area.

Kelly Booth and Jamie Black appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with Saturday night’s incident.

Police were called to the Craigievar Place area just before 9pm following reports of a serious assault on the woman.

Booth, 50, and Black, 26, each faced a single charge of assault and robbery as well as a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and attempted murder.

Reports of serious assault

Both made no plea, were remanded in custody and will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Part of Auchinyell Road was cordoned off by police at the weekend as officers investigated the alleged attack.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 8.50pm on Saturday, December 7, police were called to a report of a serious assault which happened in the Craigievar Place area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains in a stable condition. Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder.”

 