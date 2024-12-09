Man and woman facing attempted murder charges after Garthdee incident

A man and woman have appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a 24-year-old woman in Aberdeen’s Garthdee area.

Kelly Booth and Jamie Black appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with Saturday night’s incident.

Police were called to the Craigievar Place area just before 9pm following reports of a serious assault on the woman.

Booth, 50, and Black, 26, each faced a single charge of assault and robbery as well as a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and attempted murder.

Reports of serious assault

Both made no plea, were remanded in custody and will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Part of Auchinyell Road was cordoned off by police at the weekend as officers investigated the alleged attack.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 8.50pm on Saturday, December 7, police were called to a report of a serious assault which happened in the Craigievar Place area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains in a stable condition. Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder.”