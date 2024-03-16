Dan Wootton apologises for part in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ‘heartache’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dan Wootton apologises for part in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ‘heartache’

By Press Association
Dan Wootton apologises to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for ‘contributing to heartache’ (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)
Former GB News presenter Dan Wootton has apologised to actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for “contributing to their heartache” after an 2018 article in The Sun.

New Zealand-born Wootton became embroiled in a legal battle with Johnny Depp over the article while he was the newspaper’s executive editor.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a libel claim against News Group Newspapers – the owner of The Sun – and a judge later ruled the content of the article was proven to be “substantially true”.

Speaking in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wootton apologised to the pair and his former employers.

“I don’t know what happened between Johnny and Amber… and, frankly, it was not my business to interfere,” he said.

“I greatly regret that I ever did.

“So today I’m sorry to both Johnny and Amber for contributing to their heartache.

“And to The Sun and its brilliant legal team for putting them in an unenviable position, too.

“Sometimes it’s only hitting rock bottom that allows you to re-evaluate decisions you’ve made in the past ­– and I’ve had the privilege to do that over the past few years and know I am a better journalist as a result.

Johnny Depp court case
Johnny Depp leaves the High Court in London following the final day of hearings in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its former executive editor,Dan Wootton (Yui Mok, PA)

In January 2021, Wootton announced he would be leaving his job as executive editor at The Sun, where he had previously edited the paper’s Bizarre column.

He worked as a presenter on GB News on his show Dan Wootton Tonight, before he was suspended from the channel following comments made by actor Laurence Fox on his programme about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe.

Wootton apologised after the show aired, saying: “I want to reiterate my regret over last night’s exchange with Laurence on GB News.”

He later left the station after media watchdog Ofcom found the comments made on the show broke broadcasting rules and started his own independent news channel.