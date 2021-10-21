Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele reveals whether she plans to tour following the release of new album 30

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 9:59 pm
Adele (Yui Mok/PA)
Adele has said she hopes to go on tour “as soon as possible”.

Last week the singer released her comeback single Easy On Me, her first new track in six years, and she will also release an album titled 30 on November 19.

The singer told Vogue she is “excited” to finally be putting out new music again.

Brit Awards 2016 – Show – London
When asked when she plans to go on tour, Adele added: “As soon as possible.

“I’m ready to go, really.

“It’s just up to Covid, so just keep on wearing your masks and don’t be spreading that Delta, and who knows.”

She made the comments in a 73-Questions interview with Vogue, which saw her answer quickfire questions as she gives a tour of her home in the US.

When asked what her favourite possession is, she revealed it is a framed piece of gum that had been chewed by Celine Dion.

“James Corden, who is a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did, he did it with her and knew how much of a fan of her I was.

Brit Awards 2016 – Show – London
“So he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me and it’s my proudest possession.”

She also shared the best piece of advice she has ever been given.

“The best advice that I ever got was to keep your heart safe and your music dangerous,” she said.

“And I live by that, so that would be my piece of advice.”

Adele also said her best memory of her mother was when they moved back in together when she was 21.

“I was really falling apart and she lovingly put me back together,” Adele said.

Earlier this month Adele also featured on the cover of both the UK and US editions of Vogue.

It was the first collaboration of its kind in Vogue’s 129-year history, with each edition of the magazine featuring a different fashion shoot and interview.

