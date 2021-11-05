Musical adaptation of classic film Mrs Doubtfire to premiere in UK next year

A musical adaptation of the classic movie Mrs Doubtfire will make its UK premiere in Manchester next year.

The original 1993 family film starred the late Robin Williams as a divorced actor who disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children after he loses custody to his ex-wife, played by Sally Field.

The movie was later adapted into a Broadway musical, which will now come to the UK for a limited run at the Manchester Opera House from September 2 to October 1 2022.

YOO-HOO DEARS! 👋#MrsDoubtfire, the new comedy musical based on the iconic movie, crosses the pond for a STRICTLY LIMITED season at the Manchester Opera House from 2 Sep to 1 Oct 2022. Tickets on-sale Thu 11 Nov – Can’t wait to see you there, poppets! https://t.co/kmKxd5ABh0 pic.twitter.com/BJIo2B5hIQ — Palace & Opera Mcr (@PalaceAndOpera) November 5, 2021

The 1993 film, which was directed by Chris Columbus, was based on the 1987 novel Madame Doubtfire by Anne Fine.

The Broadway production was later created by a team of award-winning artists, with the book written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell.

Kirkpatrick and her brother Wayne also created the original music and lyrics for the musical.

The production is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks.

Producers McCollum and Wilson said: “We are thrilled to announce that Mrs Doubtfire will make its UK premiere next year.

“Manchester is one of the great cities of theatre, and we can’t wait to bring Mrs Doubtfire to the Opera House.

“We hope audiences will take this hilarious and touching show to their hearts, and promise a great evening for everyone!”

Doubtfire isn’t just coming back, it’s moving forward! Our family is so excited to welcome you back on Broadway beginning October 21. Tickets are on sale now! #DoubtfireBroadway https://t.co/ivJBwjIIe2 pic.twitter.com/mU8zGoHa5Y — Doubtfire On Broadway (@DoubtfireBway) May 10, 2021

Mrs Doubtfire the musical started at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in 2019 and had a successful run until it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The production restarted on October 21 and it is now being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway.

Sarah Bleasdale, general manager at the Palace and Opera House Theatres, added: “We’re incredibly excited to have another production launching in the UK from Manchester, and this time – direct from Broadway.

“We continue to proudly showcase the very best in new musical theatre under our ‘Manchester gets it first’ banner and know that our audiences have a real treat on the way with the iconic Mrs Doubtfire.

“A big moment for our theatres and the city, and a production we cannot wait to open our doors to.”

Tickets for the Manchester season of Mrs Doubtfire go on priority sale on November 8 and on general sale on November 11.