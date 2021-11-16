Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Noel Gallagher ’embarrassed’ by Oasis-Beatles comparisons

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 8:51 pm
Noel Gallagher attending a VIP screening of The Beatles: Get Back (Yui Mok/PA)
Noel Gallagher attending a VIP screening of The Beatles: Get Back (Yui Mok/PA)

Noel Gallagher has admitted he was embarrassed that his band Oasis were compared to the Beatles, because “we weren’t as good as them”.

Speaking at a premiere of new documentary The Beatles: Get Back, the musician said the world-famous band’s influence was “absolute”.

The Beatles rehearse for ‘Our World’ at the EMI Studios
The Beatles (PA)

“They influenced everybody who influenced everybody else, who influenced everybody that came and went,” he said.

“Their influence is absolute.

“I don’t know a single guy playing the guitar or writing songs that wouldn’t cite the Beatles as an influence.

“And if he doesn’t, he’s undoubtedly going to be shit.”

Asked if they remained an influence to him still, he replied: “Of course.

“When Oasis started, we were so big we were compared to them size-wise and musically, embarrassingly, compared to them as well.

“(It’s embarrassing) because we weren’t as good as them.

“They mean everything to me.”

He added: “They’ve definitely got the best tunes… hands down. In my record collection they’ve got the greatest tunes by far.”

Gallagher was joined at the premiere by a host of famous faces and musicians including Guy Pratt of Pink Floyd, Elbow’s Guy Garvey and actor Martin Freeman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal