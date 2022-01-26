Damian Lewis remembers Helen McCrory at poetry night dedicated to late wife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Damian Lewis has remembered Helen McCrory at a poetry reading event dedicated to his late wife.

The actor said the event at the National Theatre was “perfect” due to the Peaky Blinders star’s love for the venue.

During the event on Tuesday evening a clip of McCrory reading poetry was played on screen, the Daily Mail reported.

Lewis joined Allie Esiri for the A Poet For Every Day Of The Year event alongside other special guests including Simon Russell Beale, Lesley Sharp and Fay Ripley.

Poetry curator @AllieEsiri returns on 25 Jan to read from A Poet for Every Day of the Year with special guests. Allie and @lewis_damian will be joined onstage by Simon Russell Beale, Lesley Sharp and Fay Ripley. The event is dedicated to Helen McCrory.https://t.co/HhHcvG1wsj pic.twitter.com/i2dM4ht7Or — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) January 20, 2022

“This evening is dedicated to her and it’s perfect, because Helen loved the National Theatre,” he said.

“One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stolen was Helen McCrory”.

The actress who was also known for her roles in the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises died from cancer in April.

“Heartbroken” Lewis shared at the time she had died peacefully at home and paid tribute to his “beautiful and mighty” wife.