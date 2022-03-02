Sam Fender and Bring Me The Horizon to grace stage at NME Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Fender and Bring Me The Horizon to grace stage at NME Awards

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 2:47 am
Sam Fender at the 2020 NME Awards (David Parry/PA)
Sam Fender at the 2020 NME Awards (David Parry/PA)

Sam Fender, Bring Me The Horizon and Griff will take to the stage at London’s Brixton Academy for the NME Awards on Wednesday night.

Rapper Berwyn, experimental pop singer Rina Sawayama and Chvrches with The Cure frontman Robert Smith are also set to perform.

The annual ceremony, which first took place nearly 70 years ago, will this year be hosted by actress and comedian Daisy May Cooper and rapper-presenter Lady Leshurr.

Fender, Little Simz, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Billie Eilish, Sawayama and Chvrches have all scored multiple nominations at the event.

FKA Twigs has already been announced as the latest recipient of the music magazine’s Godlike Genius prize – becoming the youngest solo artist to be honoured.

American star Halsey will also be in attendance to pick up this year’s Innovation Award, while the songwriter prize will go to Jack Antonoff, the lead singer of indie pop band Bleachers and a producer and songwriter for acts including Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

The 2022 official charity partner is the Music Venue Trust, which was founded in 2014 to protect the UK’s grassroots music venue network and played a significant campaigning role during the national coronavirus lockdowns.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 2 from 8.30pm.

