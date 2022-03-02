Bastille frontman Dan Smith wears colours of Ukrainian flag to NME Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bastille frontman Dan Smith wears colours of Ukrainian flag to NME Awards

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 9:46 pm
Dan Smith of Bastille at the NME Awards (Gemma Bradley/PA)

Bastille frontman Dan Smith has worn a pin featuring the colours of the Ukrainian flag to the NME Awards in a show of solidarity with the country.

The chart-topping singer, 35, also sported a t-shirt featuring blue and yellow as he arrived at London’s Brixton Academy for the event on Wednesday.

International music acts including Green Day, Louis Tomlinson and The Killers have cancelled concerts in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, with groups such as Massive Attack and The Who also showing solidarity with those affected by the conflict.

Speaking on the red carpet, Smith told the PA news agency: “Like everyone else, I have just been glued to the news and to Twitter for the last few days, for the last few weeks.

“Seeing what is happening in Ukraine unfurling is absolutely horrendous.

“I obviously feel a bit strange coming to something like tonight which is meant to be fun and celebratory about music. It is innately quite frivolous.”

Speaking about his decision to wear the pin, Smith added: “I guess it is just a way to show to anyone who is watching that we are massively thinking about everyone in Ukraine and doing everything we can to lend our support and try and fundraise for an absolutely horrendous situation that is completely unthinkable.”

Bastille have encouraged their fans to donate to a number of causes, such as Unicef and War Child UK, via their official social media accounts.

Smith added: “We are just a bunch of guys in bands but I feel like there is this platform to try and, hopefully in a non-exhaustive way, talk about things that matter and help in whatever tiny, minuscule way we can.

“Because ultimately we all watch things like this happening on the news and this f****** war … you can’t help but feel incredibly helpless.

“It is just a natural human instinct to want to try and be vaguely useful in whatever way we can.”

More than 2,000 civilians have died since the invasion, Ukraine’s state emergency service said, although that figure has not been independently verified.

