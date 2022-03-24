Miley Cyrus says she is safe after her plane was hit by lightning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Miley Cyrus says she is safe after her plane was hit by lightning

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 5:44 am
Miley Cyrus says she is safe after her plane was hit by lightning (Ian West/PA)
Miley Cyrus has reassured fans that she and her crew are safe after a plane they were travelling on was struck by lightning on the way to a music festival in Paraguay.

The singer said the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing and shared a short video of the ordeal and the damage caused by the “major unexpected storm” on social media.

Cyrus had been due to play at the Asuncionico festival in the capital of Asuncion alongside other big names including The Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly and Doja Cat.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción,” she wrote.

“Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.

“My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.

“We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

The second day of the Asuncionico festival was later cancelled. Extreme weather conditions forced organisers to abandon it on grounds of public safety.

Cyrus later posted a video thanking fans for their messages of support following the “terrifying” experience, and sang them a song from a bathtub.

