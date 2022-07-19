Duran Duran to headline Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duran Duran to headline Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 12:02 am
Duran Duran will headline the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham later this month (Ian West/PA)
Duran Duran are to headline the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, which is being held in their home city of Birmingham later this month.

The renowned new wave group – comprising singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – will close out the line-up of acclaimed musicians and rising stars at the event on Thursday July 28.

The ceremony will take place at Alexander Stadium in front of an audience of more than 30,000, with the event also being broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer.

British Summer Time festival – London
Duran Duran will headline the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham (Ian West/PA)

Band frontman Le Bon said: “The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a momentous event for the great city of Birmingham.

“And we in Duran Duran are honoured to be a part of it in our home town.”

The group are expected to perform four popular songs from their catalogue.

Also among the line-up is Birmingham-born Tony Iommi, who is the guitarist and co-founder of heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

Iommi and acclaimed saxophonist Soweto Kinch will lead a “dream sequence” piece, titled Hear My Voice, based on the lead track from the 2020 film Trial Of The Chicago Seven.

The song, originally by Celeste and Daniel Pemberton, will be reimagined by Birmingham-born up-and-coming R&B singers Indigo Marshall and Gambimi.

Mezzo-soprano and Birmingham Conservatoire graduate Samantha Oxborough will perform the National Anthem as part of the formal opening of the Games.

She will be supported by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Alpesh Chauhan, and also musicians from the Royal Marines.

Q Awards 2015 – London
Black Sabbath guitarist and co-founder Tony Iommi will be involved in the opening ceremony (Matt Crossick/PA)

A choir of more than 700 individuals, drawn from 15 choirs from across the West Midlands, will also be involved in the event.

They will be led by Carol Pemberton, who is music director of Black Voices, one of Europe’s leading female a cappella groups.

Musicians from across the region will also feature in the ceremony, including percussionist Lekan Babalola, singer Ranjana Ghatak, shawm player Jude Rees, bagpiper Chris Crouch, and djembe player Abraham Paddy Tetteh.

Theatre producer Iqbal Khan, who is artistic director of the event, said: “It’s been an unbelievable honour to guide the artistic direction for the opening ceremony.

“Since setting out on this journey, I wanted to tell Birmingham’s story, and I wanted to tell it right – to show that there is a vivid and vibrant confidence about this place, in this moment.

“It’s the music of this city that truly gives it its voice, and this stunning line-up will connect with a global audience, as we celebrate the best of Birmingham creativity on an international stage.”

Rapper Joshua “RTKal” Holness is acting as musical director for the ceremony, while Martin Green is the chief creative officer.

– The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony takes place on Thursday July 28 and will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer.

