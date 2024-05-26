Scammer admits being part of £17,000 telephone banking con that preyed on elderly victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scammer admits being part of £17,000 telephone banking con that preyed on elderly victims

Tariq Russell, 20, was recruited into a criminal gang who scrammed pensioners out of their savings.

By David McPhee
Tariq Russell admitted being part of a gang who defrauded an elderly woman of more than £17,000. Image: DC Thomson.
A man who was part of a group who scammed an Aberdeenshire pensioner out of £17,000 has been warned he may have to pay her compensation.

Tariq Russell, 20, was recruited by his barber to join a criminal gang who were targeting the elderly and vulnerable by calling them up and pretending to be from their bank or a financial institution.

Russell, from Motherwell, joined the group and it was his bank account they used to funnel their ill-gotten gains.

When Russell was caught, police found only £4,000 in the account, leaving his 67-year-old victim more than £13,000 out of pocket.

His solicitor told the Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Russell was merely a lowly bit-part player in the fraud operation.

Accused ‘acted alongside others’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that Russell “played a role” in inducing his elderly female victim into providing her bank details from which “sums where then transferred”.

It saw Russell’s bank account used to transfer money from several bank accounts held in the pensioner’s name on April 1 2021.

“The accused was acting alongside others,” Ms Kerr said, adding that “the total amount taken was £17,750, with only £4,000 being recovered.”

Appearing in the dock, Russell pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud.

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray told the court that his client recognised he had taken part in a “very serious offence”.

He stated that Russell had been introduced to a group of men by his barber who told him he could make easy money, in the form of £1,000 for every £10,000 obtained by the scam.

Tariq Russell will return to Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing next month. Image: DC Thomson.

Accused ‘played lesser role’

“Mr Russell’s role in these proceedings was on the lower end of the scale,” Mr Murray said.

“It was his bank account that was used and whilst he was entirely aware that something untoward was happening, I’m not sure that initially he understood quite what he was involved in.

“When he tried to get out of it threats were made.

“He has taken full responsibility for his actions here and accepts his involvement in what went on.”

Sheriff David Sutherland asked Mr Murray if anyone else involved in the scheme had been charged over the matter.

Mr Murray replied that no one other than his client had been implicated.

Sheriff Sutherland deferred sentence on Russell, of Windmill Court, Motherwell, until next month to establish how much could be repaid to the victim in compensation.

