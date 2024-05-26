Scammer admits being part of £17,000 telephone banking con that preyed on elderly victims

A man who was part of a group who scammed an Aberdeenshire pensioner out of £17,000 has been warned he may have to pay her compensation.

Tariq Russell, 20, was recruited by his barber to join a criminal gang who were targeting the elderly and vulnerable by calling them up and pretending to be from their bank or a financial institution.

Russell, from Motherwell, joined the group and it was his bank account they used to funnel their ill-gotten gains.

When Russell was caught, police found only £4,000 in the account, leaving his 67-year-old victim more than £13,000 out of pocket.

His solicitor told the Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Russell was merely a lowly bit-part player in the fraud operation.

Accused ‘acted alongside others’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that Russell “played a role” in inducing his elderly female victim into providing her bank details from which “sums where then transferred”.

It saw Russell’s bank account used to transfer money from several bank accounts held in the pensioner’s name on April 1 2021.

“The accused was acting alongside others,” Ms Kerr said, adding that “the total amount taken was £17,750, with only £4,000 being recovered.”

Appearing in the dock, Russell pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud.

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray told the court that his client recognised he had taken part in a “very serious offence”.

He stated that Russell had been introduced to a group of men by his barber who told him he could make easy money, in the form of £1,000 for every £10,000 obtained by the scam.

Accused ‘played lesser role’

“Mr Russell’s role in these proceedings was on the lower end of the scale,” Mr Murray said.

“It was his bank account that was used and whilst he was entirely aware that something untoward was happening, I’m not sure that initially he understood quite what he was involved in.

“When he tried to get out of it threats were made.

“He has taken full responsibility for his actions here and accepts his involvement in what went on.”

Sheriff David Sutherland asked Mr Murray if anyone else involved in the scheme had been charged over the matter.

Mr Murray replied that no one other than his client had been implicated.

Sheriff Sutherland deferred sentence on Russell, of Windmill Court, Motherwell, until next month to establish how much could be repaid to the victim in compensation.

