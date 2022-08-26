Steps hit chart milestone as Platinum Collection reaches number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steps hit chart milestone as Platinum Collection reaches number one

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 7:37 pm
Steps (Sony Music/PA)
Steps have secured their fourth number one album, their first in 11 years.

The British pop group, who found fame in the late 90s, reached the top of the UK albums chart with their Platinum Collection, which was released last week to celebrate 25 years of the band.

Their success makes them the first British, mixed-gender group to earn a number one album in four consecutive decades.

Steps – Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins – previously had number ones with Steptacular (1999), Gold: Greatest Hits (2001) and The Ultimate Collection (2011).

After a closely fought battle, Manchester rapper Aitch ended the week at number two with Close To Home and Madonna took number three with Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

Steps said: “We could not be more thrilled that our Platinum Collection is this week’s UK official number one album! We have the best fans in the world, and this is all down to their incredible support.

“It’s unbelievable to think that we’ve now broken records, becoming the first British, mixed-gender group to score four number one albums across four consecutive decades. What a way to celebrate our 25th birthday!”

On the singles chart, Scottish dance music duo LF System claimed their eighth consecutive week at number one.

They overtake Disney’s Encanto to claim the second-longest number one run of the year with Afraid To Feel.

