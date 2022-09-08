Elton John hopes collaboration shows Britney Spears is ‘one of great pop stars’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Elton John hopes collaboration shows Britney Spears is ‘one of great pop stars’

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 10:46 am
Sir Elton John (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Elton John (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Elton John has said he collaborated with Britney Spears as he wanted to “enlighten everybody” that she is “one of the great pop stars of the world”.

The duo last month released their much-anticipated song Hold Me Closer, which mixes Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One, while parts of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, from 1976, also feature.

The collaboration is Spears’s first new music in six years and her first release since the end of a 13-year conservatorship.

Sir Elton told Zoe Ball on Radio 2’s Breakfast Show that he had the basis of the track already and it was his husband David Furnish who suggested he collaborate with Spears, which he thought was “an amazing idea”.

“If anyone needs to have an arm put round her and to get back to what she does, it’s Britney,” he said.

The veteran musician, 75, added: “What I wanted to do when she completed (the song) was to enlighten everybody that this is one of the great pop stars of the world, one of the biggest stars in the world.

“She needs to get back to that. She’s had a horrific time that no-one really should go through.

“So if this is the way to getting her back to making another record – a Britney Spears record – then that’s what I wanted (the song) to turn out to be.”

Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour
Sir Elton John performing on the first UK night of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Carrow Road in Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Last week the song narrowly missed out on securing the number one single title to DJ Eliza Rose’s house track B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) as it came in at number three.

Alongside releasing new music, Sir Elton has been touring the world with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The singer confirmed this will definitely be his final tour, noting that by the end of it he will have done nearly 350 shows on this tour alone.

His last show is scheduled to take place in Stockholm, Sweden, in July 2023.

Sir Elton confessed: “You’ll probably hear me screaming from Stockholm in relief at not having to tour again and spending the rest of my life with my boys and David.”

He explained that he has “no qualms” about not playing again after this as he has been touring since he was 17 and feels he has had “enough applause and acclaim” and that he “can’t really achieve more” than he has done already.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy (Eurovision/PA)
Collaboration that chose Sam Ryder will pick UK’s 2023 Eurovision entry
Harry Styles jokes he ‘went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine’ at US tour show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Harry Styles jokes he ‘went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine’ at US…
(Carlos Giusti/AP, File)
Ricky Martin sues nephew over false sexual abuse allegations
Louis Tomlinson ‘expecting a few texts’ from One Direction after new album launch (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson ‘expecting a few texts’ from One Direction after new album launch
Sam Fender is among the nominees for the 2022 Mercury Prize (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles and Sam Fender among those battling it out for Mercury Prize 2022
Andrea Bocelli is releasing a Christmas album with his children Matteo and Virginia (Giovanni De Sandre/PA)
Andrea Bocelli to release Christmas album with son and daughter
Wonderland, Aberdeen's new arts festival, kicks off this weekend.
Step through the looking glass as Aberdeen becomes Wonderland this weekend
0
Lewis Capaldi has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome (Lesley Martin/PA)
Lewis Capaldi: My Tourette’s diagnosis makes so much sense
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make my health a priority’ (PA)
Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make health a priority’

More from Press and Journal

loganair fuel price
Loganair sets new fuel charges to flight tickets after changes in global oil and…
Bridge End in Buckie will be closed next week for resurfacing works. Image by Google Maps.
Buckie road to close next week for resurfacing works
0
Oban lifeboat crews were called out to assist two people who had to abandon their fishing vessel.
Two people recovered after abandoning fishing vessel near Lismore Island
Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0