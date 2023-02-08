Madonna says she is ‘caught in the glare of ageism’ following Grammys backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Madonna says she is ‘caught in the glare of ageism’ following Grammys backlash

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 8:41 am
Madonna introduces a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Madonna introduces a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Madonna said she has been “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny” following criticism over her appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop presented the award for best pop duo/group performance to Sam Smith and Kim Petras, for their hit Unholy, during Sunday night’s ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Wearing a black tuxedo with her eyebrows bleached blonde, the Material Girl singer praised “the rebels out there” while brandishing a whip.

Her appearance prompted scrutiny and speculation on social media and in the press, which she responded to in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Alongside a montage of clips from backstage at the awards show, she wrote: “It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys.

“I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys – a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim – Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.

“In the words of Beyonce ‘You won’t break my soul’,

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior – pushing boundaries – Standing up to the patriarchy – and Most of all enjoying my life.

“Bow down bitches!”

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to scoop the Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance (Ian West/PA)

As a result of the win, German vocalist Petras became the first transgender woman to scoop the award for best pop duo/group performance.

During her acceptance speech, Petras said: “I don’t think I could be here without Madonna.”

Madonna is set to embark on a global tour in the summer, which will see her perform her greatest hits from across four decades in shows across North America and Europe.

