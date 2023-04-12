First estate-authorised biography of Tupac Shakur to be published in October

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first biography of Tupac Shakur, authorised by the late US rapper’s estate, is due to be published later this year.

Written by author and screenwriter Staci Robinson, who knew Shakur as a young man, the book will explore his life and powerful legacy.

Widely considered as one of the most influential rap artists of all time, Shakur died after being shot in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1996 – at the age of 25.

Tupac Shakur: The Authorized Biography will be published by Century, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK (PRH), on October 24 2023.

In the book, Robinson explores the “controversial” artist who “continues to be one of the most misunderstood, complicated and prolific figures in modern history”.

She was entrusted by Shakur’s mother, Afeni Shakur, to write the book.

According to PRH, Tupac Shakur “peels back the myths and unpacks the complexities that have shadowed his existence”, through exclusive access to his private notebooks, letters, unpublished lyrics and uncensored conversations with the rapper’s loved ones.

Beginning in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, the book follows the young artist’s awakening and development throughout the early 1990s.

As well as a story “of dizzying success and its devastating consequences”, the book explores the rapper’s world-famous music and its messages that continue to touch and inspire past, present and future generations.

“My hope is that this book offers a new lens through which to explore Tupac’s complicated yet beautiful legacy,” Robinson said.

“I wanted to help readers understand him and view him not just as a rap artist and actor and entertainer, but as a human being – a man with a passionate message, a son who listened to his mother, and a loving brother.

“Most importantly, this book is to help readers understand how he has become a global icon, one who will never be forgotten.”

Ben Brusey, publishing director of Century added: “We are honoured to be publishing this ground-breaking biography of Tupac Shakur, which sheds new light on one of popular culture’s most important and enduring figures, who remains as influential today as he was during his short but meteoric career.

“Based on a treasure trove of exclusive unpublished material, and layered with the kind of insight that only someone who knew Tupac can share, Staci Robinson has written the definitive book on Tupac, one which makes us re-evaluate his extraordinary contribution, both as an artist and as a human being.”

Tupac Shakur: The Authorized Biography will be available in print, digital and audiobook in the UK and Commonwealth markets, on October 24 2023.