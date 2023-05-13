Eurovision fans on Twitter toast Sir Terry Wogan and Finland’s Cha Cha Cha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision fans on Twitter toast Sir Terry Wogan and Finland’s Cha Cha Cha

By Press Association
Finland entrant Kaarija was among the stars for fans on Twitter (Peter Byrne/PA)
Finland entrant Kaarija was among the stars for fans on Twitter (Peter Byrne/PA)

Glasses have been raised to the late Sir Terry Wogan, Finland’s Cha Cha Cha and the butter churning of Mel Giedroyc as fans watching the Eurovision Song Contest final took to social media.

Millions of tweets were shared about the finale in Liverpool as #Eurovision2023 was the top trend worldwide on Saturday night.

For fans in the UK, many made a point of raising a glass as the competition reached its ninth song in tribute to the late Sir Terry, who hosted Eurovision from 1971 to 2008.

“Song number 9 – cheers to Terry Wogan and the first drink of the night,” tweeted one user, while many shared photographs of themselves raising drinks.

Accurately explaining the tradition, Twitter user @BronwenLewis_ posted: “For those who don’t know why Graham Norton raises a glass to Terry Wogan in song 9, it’s because Sir Terry always warned Graham not to have anything to drink until that point in case he got a bit too tipsy.

“Such a lovely way to honour a legend.”

As he introduced Swedish pop superstar Loreen, Norton told viewers: “It is also song number nine, this is traditionally where I would urge you to raise whatever is in front of you – a glass, a cup, a mug – and toast the memory of the late, great Sir Terry Wogan, the man who was and always will be the voice of Eurovision.”

Another Eurovision highlight for viewers on Twitter was TV presenter Giedroyc, who pretended to churn butter dressed in a milkmaid’s outfit during a break between performances.

Giedroyc, who is of Polish descent, wore an outfit in the style of Polish entry Donatan and Cleo who performed My Slowianie during the live Eurovision grand final in 2014.

Twitter user @shadowsofalia posted: “They’re not letting Poland live that down, are they?”

Fellow user, @Ariadne_Reviews, added: “I was not prepared for this this evening.”

While another, @CatWithSausages, took inspiration from Meredith Brooks’ 1997 hit Bitch as they posted: “I’m a bitch, I’m a lover, I’m a Mel churning butter…”

Finland were among the acts that entertained the most on the evening, as Kaarija sang his eccentric hyper-pop track Cha Cha Cha wearing a luminous green bolero-style jacket with spikes around the neck.

Eurovision 2023
Finland were among the fan favourites on the night (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Finland just gave us more Cha Cha’s than week one of Strictly in 2005,” tweeted @HertsSid.

In response to the Finnish performance, actress and author Emma Kennedy posted: “This is like if a caterpillar was bitten by a radioactive spider and became a villain in a Batman film.

“LOVING IT.”

And @youngvulgarian tweeted: “I want to go on a night out with Finland even though I know it would lead to my certain death.”

Continuing a common theme for Eurovision finals, Norton gained plaudits for his commentary during the contest – but it was the presenting of Hannah Waddingham which garnered the most appreciation from fans on social media.

The Ted Lasso actress was trending on Twitter on Saturday evening as she drew compliments for her appearance and mastery of languages.

“How do I vote for Hannah Waddingham,” tweeted @HSouthwellFE.

Fellow user @HelenLOHara added: “Hannah Waddingham, the human form of the fire emoji.”

