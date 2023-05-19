Nick Cave: Barry Humphries was offensive on every level – and a hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Cave: Barry Humphries was offensive on every level – and a hero

By Press Association
Nick Cave (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nick Cave (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nick Cave has described late entertainer Barry Humphries as a “great inspiration” for him growing up.

The Australian stage and screen veteran, who died on April 22 aged 89, was best-known for his satirical characters during a seven-decade career entertaining generations of fans, including Bad Seeds musician Cave.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, Cave recalled seeing Humphries’ boisterous on-stage persona Dame Edna Everage perform in Melbourne when Cave was 15.

“He was a hero of mine,” he said.

Barry Humphries death
Barry Humphries as his alter ego, Dame Edna Everage (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“(His) shows are extreme. Extremely politically incorrect and offensive on every possible level and she (Dame Edna) just lets loose.

“And it’s mostly a satirising of a particular Australian-ness which I think Australia outlived and maybe Barry started to grate to some Australians after a while, but it was so thrilling.

“It was these sorts of people for me growing up that were my great inspiration, particularly a group of Australians from his generation that were just troublemakers and that stirred the cultural pot, that were social irritants.

“These people were my heroes because they were just the thorn in the side of Australian culture – more than my musical heroes to some degree, it was these people taught me about, not just the need to push against things, but the great pleasure in doing that.”

Barry Humphries death
Barry Humphries after he was made an OBE by the Queen at Buckingham Palace (Steve Parsons/PA)

During his career, Humphries had a spell where he was dependant on alcohol and, after attending a private hospital, he abstained from drink completely, regularly attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Cave said: “I got to know Barry little bit. He’d gone through a similar thing when I was in my first rehab.

“He was a recovering alcoholic. I kept looking around at other musicians or people that had stopped taking drugs and still did good work – it wasn’t very encouraging, to be honest, and you need this when you are trying to get clean.

“I always remember seeing this footage of Barry Humphries talking about his sobriety and saying that, ‘Life got funny’. All of his great work really happened in his sobriety and that meant a lot to me.”

Cave, known for hits such as Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling, also spoke about the accidental death of his son, Arthur, in 2015 at the age of 15 after he fell from a cliff near Ovingdean, Brighton.

Glastonbury Festival 2008 – Day Three
Leonard Cohen reached out to Nick Cave after the death of his teenage son (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The musician recounted how singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen sent him an email of condolence which he described as “an extraordinary moment and a healing moment for me”.

He added: “I have never met Leonard but when my son died he sent me an email that said, ‘I am with you brother, Leonard’.

“At the time that was out of the blue, it was a compassionate act. These things kind of change the way you see the world and understand your own potential.

“These small acts of kindness can have (a) huge reverberating impact on things and I think that helped me enormously, I remember that.”

This Cultural Life airs on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday at 7.15pm.

