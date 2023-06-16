Ringo Starr among celebrity tattoo designers for WaterAid’s climate campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ringo Starr among celebrity tattoo designers for WaterAid’s climate campaign

By Press Association
Ringo Starr, supporting WaterAid’s Our Climate Fight campaign (WaterAid/Ringo Starr/PA)
Ringo Starr, supporting WaterAid’s Our Climate Fight campaign (WaterAid/Ringo Starr/PA)

Sir Ringo Starr and Blondie singer Debbie Harry are among the famous faces who have teamed up with WaterAid to design tattoos which will be launched at Glastonbury.

Festivalgoers heading to Worthy Farm next weekend and events throughout the summer will have a choice of temporary tattoo designs of slogans that “harness the power of water and the need to fight for our planet” as part of the charity’s Our Climate Fight campaign.

Artists set to perform at Glastonbury have also created bold prints and pastel designs including singer Becky Hill and comedian Doc Brown, as well as actor and activist Cel Spellman.

Special design by Ringo Starr for WaterAid’s Our Climate Fight campaign. (WaterAid/PA)

Speaking about why he got involved with the campaign, ex-Beatle Sir Ringo said: “I believe every human on the planet deserves clean water.

“As a long-time supporter of WaterAid, I’m excited to share my climate-themed design which can be picked up at this summers’ festivals.

“Please join me and WaterAid in their campaign to bring clean water to all – let’s change the world together. Peace, Love (& Water).”

Harry added that she wanted to join as she feels it is important to “protect people and our planet”.

“One in 10 people worldwide live without access to clean water, that is just wrong on every level,” she said.

“This basic human right is unavailable, and it’s getting harder for those most at risk due to the growing climate crisis.

“I am supporting WaterAid’s Our Climate Fight campaign as we can fight this injustice together and protect people and our planet.”

Special design by Debbie Harry for WaterAid’s Our Climate Fight campaign (WaterAid/PA)

Brown noted that the extreme weather events of late around the world often have an impact on access to water for the “most vulnerable communities”.

“I’m supporting WaterAid’s Our Climate Fight campaign with my design this summer, so together we can support those on the front line of the climate crisis,” he said.

WaterAid has said that their campaign calls on the UK Government to ensure “everyone, everywhere has clean water that flows whatever the weather, and toilets to depend on”.

The plan to deliver their message to UK leaders ahead of Cop28, which is being held later this year in Dubai, as part of a call for more investment in climate-resilient water and toilet infrastructure.

Aside from picking up one of the temporary tattoo, festivalgoers can get involved by adding their name to a petition online or by adding their voice to WaterAid’s climate speech by recording their own voice message on site.

