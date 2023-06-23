Fatboy Slim and Zoe Ball reveal musician their daughter wants to see at Glasto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fatboy Slim and Zoe Ball reveal musician their daughter wants to see at Glasto

By Press Association
Norman Cook, better know as Fatboy Slim, is playing at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Norman Cook, better know as Fatboy Slim, is playing at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

The daughter of Zoe Ball and Fatboy Slim may skip her famous father’s performance at Glastonbury this weekend, her parents revealed, as they reunited on air on Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

The British DJ, real name Norman Cook, will perform on the Park Stage at 11pm on Saturday, but Ball, who was married to him for 18 years, said their daughter Nelly “wants to go and see Loyle Carner”, who is slated for the West Holts Stage at 10.15pm.

Cook said he was most looking forward to Sir Elton John’s headline set at 9pm on Sunday on the Pyramid Stage, but a time clash could prevent him from seeing his son Woody’s set.

Loyle Carner
Loyle Carner (Ian West/PA)

Woody, who has appeared on Channel 4 reality show The Circle, is DJing on Sunday evening.

Ball said: “Well, he is playing in the Rabbit Hole on Sunday night between 8pm and 9pm, so we could still get to see Woody and then get to Elton in time.”

Cook said it sounded like she had “got a plan” and Ball responded: “Yes. I have a plan. I am also loving the fact that our daughter wants to go and see Loyle Carner and not her dad on the Park Stage on Saturday night. She’s got great taste.”

Cook spoke about taking Nelly to a recent Harry Styles concert and said: “It was fun.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Woody Cook (Ian West/PA)

“I mean, I must say I went to take Nelly and her friend. Not for my own personal fun, but it was really good and it’s a fabulous atmosphere.

“Harry Styles’ fans are just hilarious. The way they dress up, the way they do congas round Wembley Stadium when the gig’s on. Yeah, it was a very fun night out.”

The DJ also discussed how he had been preparing for his Glastonbury set and said: “It is the first time I’ve played the Park Stage.

“I’m playing for an hour and 15, but generally I play for an hour and a half, so I’m trying to shave 15 minutes off the set, but I want everything to be there. So I’m just making everything shorter.”

Zoe Ball/Fatboy Slim marriage
Zoe Ball and Norman Cook got married in 1999 (Toby Melville/PA)

He first played at Glastonbury in 1986 when he was in The Housemartins and, asked by Ball if they would ever reform, he replied: “No, I don’t think so.”

Fatboy Slim rose to prominence when he released a string of club hits including Praise You, which topped the singles chart in 1999.

He and Ball first met when she was working at BBC Radio 1 and the pair were married for 18 years before they announced their separation in 2016.

Glastonbury Festival is taking place from June 21 to 25 at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

