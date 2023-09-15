NSYNC teases new music for the first time in 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NSYNC teases new music for the first time in 20 years

By Press Association
Joey Fatone, from left, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC present the award for best pop during the MTV Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
NSYNC has teased the release of new music for the first time in more than 20 years.

The band, made up of once-teen heartthrobs JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Justin Timberlake, started making hits in 1995 and soon became one of the biggest music groups leading up to the millennium.

Their mega-success ended in 2001 when they parted ways to pursue other projects.

The group took to social media early on Friday to share a short clip of them in the studio working on a new song together called Better Place.

The social media video included some snippets of the new song, which is set to release on September 29.

The nearly two-minute video shows all five members of the band working through a mix in a studio.

Arguably the most famous alum of the boy band, Timberlake, appears in the clip.

During the clip, the solo musician and Friends with Benefits star is seen behind the mixing desk, hinting that he may have also produced the new song.

The video also shows footage of Kirkpatrick, Chasez, Bass, and Fatone in the studio and recording booth.

Timberlake added: “If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans. I would be honoured to have the group on this song.”

The video ends with words from Timberlake saying to his fellow band members: “I love you guys. That’s… epic man.”

As a result of the massive music news, the announcement video has gone viral, garnering 635,400 views on X, more than 4,400 retweets, and 88,528 likes on Instagram.

Better Place will feature on the soundtrack for Universal Studios movie Trolls Band Together, which stars Justin Timberlake as a voice actor.

The animated film comes out in cinemas on November 17.