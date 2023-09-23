New Jersey celebrates ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ as rocker marks 74th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

New Jersey celebrates ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ as rocker marks 74th birthday

By Press Association
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

New Jersey will celebrate its inaugural Bruce Springsteen Day as the US rocker marks his 74th birthday.

Earlier this year, the Governor of Springsteen’s home state announced plans to designate September 23 as a day to recognise the singer, known as The Boss.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognisable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” said Phil Murphy in a post to X in April.

Springsteen’s official Instagram also marked the day by sharing the music video of his song Girls In Their Summer Clothes.

“Not only is it Bruce Springsteen Day in N.J., but this year, Bruce’s birthday also coincides with the last day of summer,” the post said.

“As the season’s last warm breeze blows down E Street, here’s one to play it out. Happy Birthday, Bruce!”

The Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood was among those who sent birthday wishes to Springsteen.

The musician posted a series of photos on Instagram of the pair playing guitar together on stage to mark the milestone occasion, writing alongside it: “Happy birthday @springsteen!”

The Instagram page for British Summer Time festival also shared an image of Springsteen performing at the event in Hyde Park this summer, writing: “Happy birthday to The Boss.”

The US rocker delivered a three-hour, energy-fuelled set featuring hits from across his six-decade career during two dates at the festival.

Earlier this month, Springsteen postponed all of his September performances due to being treated for peptic ulcer disease.

He was due to play with The E Street Band on eight dates in the US this month, including in Pittsburgh and Washington, but medical advisers recommended he postpone the shows to focus on his health.

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach.

The most common symptom is a burning stomach pain, according to the Mayo Clinic in the US.