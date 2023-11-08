Vicky McClure praises launch of online site bringing music to dementia sufferers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicky McClure praises launch of online site bringing music to dementia sufferers

By Press Association
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure praises launch of online site bringing music to dementia sufferers (Tim Goode/PA)
Line Of Duty actress Vicky McClure has praised the launch of an online platform that will bring music to those living with dementia across the UK.

The British TV star described the Music Can initiative, which will debut on Wednesday, as a “valuable resource” for dementia sufferers and for “those who care for them”.

“I’m really excited to see Music Can launched and out there,” McClure told the PA news agency about the online music and dementia information hub.

Alzheimer’s Society letter to Rishi Sunak
“We need to make it easy for people to be able to find and access services in their communities and navigate the array of digital offers available.

“Music Can does this and I would urge everyone who plays a role in supporting people with dementia – from family carers, to link workers, GP’s, other health and care professionals, and musical dementia service providers – to use this incredibly valuable resource.”

McClure also commended the launch of new funding for dementia choirs and music groups across the UK as part of The Power Of Music Fund.

It comes after the 40-year-old actress formed the Nottingham-based musical group Our Dementia Choir in 2019 after her late grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis taught her the healing power of music.

The choir featured in a BBC documentary which was followed by a BBC series titled Our Dementia Choir Sings Again, which saw McClure look at issues surrounding the care system.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Nottingham Memory Walk
It also shows the group recording its debut charity single What’s Your Story? at the famous Abbey Road Studios in north London, the first dementia choir to do so.

“It’s fantastic to see new funding available for dementia choirs and music groups across the UK and I hope it helps them to keep doing what they do so brilliantly,” McClure said about The Power Of Music Fund.

It will allow grassroots dementia choirs and music groups to apply for grants to cover basic costs, with applications open from Wednesday.

The fund will also offer a larger grant of over half a million pounds, to create a new Centre of Excellence which will serve as a partnership between health and care providers, voluntary organisations, music providers and dementia support organisations.

The Centre of Excellence will test new approaches to embedding music as part of dementia care and design new models of care which could be scaled and spread across England.