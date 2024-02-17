BBC’s Vick Hope ‘sad’ she ‘did not get proper on-air send off’ with Jordan North

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

BBC’s Vick Hope ‘sad’ she ‘did not get proper on-air send off’ with Jordan North

By Press Association
Vick Hope is a presenter on BBC Radio1 (Ian West/PA)
Radio presenter Vick Hope, who co-hosts BBC Radio 1’s drivetime show with Jordan North, said she is “so sad” that they “didn’t get a proper on-air send off”.

The BBC announced on Friday that former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing will replace North, 34, on the Going Home show.

On Saturday, Hope, 34, said on Instagram she was “absolutely gutted” to hear the news, but would welcome her new colleague, Laing, 35, with “open arms”.

She said: “Absolutely gutted, to be honest. Our @jordannorth1 you’re a true @bbcradio1 legend, a dreamy co-host, and an incredibly special friend.

“There are too many memories for these collages, but what a laugh we’ve had.

“Thank you for sharing your wit and your warmth; your stories, your skill and your spirit.

“Going Home with Vick and Jordan has been such a mad, chaotic ride, I’ve loved being on this journey with you for a little bit, and will always support and cheer for you as you embark on the next chapter.

“You’re about to soar, everyone is going to love you as much as we do, just please look after yourself there. And keep the tunes coming.

“I’m so sad we didn’t get a proper on-air send off, but I guess (inadvertently, accidentally appropriately) killing off Judge Jordan this week will have to do as a radio goodbye.”

Judge Jordan is a segment on the show where North adopts an alter-ego and tries to solve predicaments from the listeners, represented in a fake radio court hosted by Hope.

Hope added: “To our listeners, thank you for joining us every day and being the heart and soul of the show.

“Let’s welcome lovely, brilliant @jamielaing with open arms and all have a bloody excellent time together.”