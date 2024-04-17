Paloma Faith ‘devastated’ to postpone London show due to laryngitis diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paloma Faith ‘devastated’ to postpone London show due to laryngitis diagnosis

By Press Association
Paloma Faith (Ian West/PA)
Paloma Faith (Ian West/PA)

Paloma Faith has said she is “utterly devastated” after being forced to postpone a show in London at the last minute due to contracting laryngitis.

Hours before the singer was due to perform at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on Wednesday night, she announced the news in a statement shared to Instagram.

Faith is currently on a UK tour which kicked off on April 3 in Reading, and is due to go on until May 19 before she embarks on a string of European gigs.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer, 42, said in the statement: “It is with great regret that I have had to postpone my show tonight in London.

“My team are working on a date to re-schedule the show and as soon as that is set I will let you all know.

“I have been diagnosed with laryngitis caused by a virus and I am physically unable to sing.”

She hailed the tour so far – which has included performances in Nottingham, Blackpool, Liverpool, Sheffield, Manchester, Plymouth and Bristol – as “one of the greatest experiences” of her career

Faith continued: “I am utterly devastated, performing for you all is my favourite thing in the world.

“I also want to acknowledge those of you that flew in from other countries or travelled long distances. I am very very sad and very sorry.

“It’s been taken out of my hands, I have been told I must listen to the medical professionals, so that I am able to return to perform for you, without causing long term damage.”

She said she will know within the next day if she will be able to perform her shows in Cardiff and Brighton, which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday this week.

The singer ended the message by writing: “All my love, Paloma xxx.”

On Tuesday, she posted a series of photos of her wearing an orange and black leopard print jumpsuit and a dramatic black ruffled dress paired with biker boots following her Bristol show.

She thanked the city for “putting up” with her soar throat and said she was “praying” it would not get worse for London, adding: “Gargling all the salt and feel stressed.”

Her tour follows on from the release of her first album in four years, titled The Glorification Of Sadness, earlier this year.

The personal album explores the aftermath following her break-up from her partner of nine years, who is the father of her two children.

The north Londoner has previously bared her soul on ballads like Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Picking Up The Pieces.

Alongside her musical career, Faith has also dipped her toe into the acting world, having appeared in films including 2007’s St Trinian’s and 2009 horror Dread as well as the DC Comics drama Pennyworth.

She also offered her insight on the music industry to rising stars when she had a spell as a judge on The Voice UK and on The Voice Kids.