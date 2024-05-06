Eurovision ‘favourite for the win’ says they don’t feel any pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision ‘favourite for the win’ says they don’t feel any pressure

By Press Association
Nemo is representing Switzerland at Eurovision (Jessica Gow /TT News Agency via AP)
Nemo is representing Switzerland at Eurovision (Jessica Gow /TT News Agency via AP)

One of the favourites to win the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has said that they do not feel “pressure” of having the momentum to triumph.

Nemo Mettler from Switzerland’s operatic-dance track The Code – which draws on their identity as a non-binary performer, will be performed in the second semi-final in Malmo, Sweden, on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Swiss rapper and singer has been given odds of 3/1, which is just behind Croatia’s Baby Lasagna’s Rim Tim Tagi Dim on 2/1, according to Coral Bookmakers.

Nemo, who uses the pronouns they/them, told journalists on Monday: “At the moment, I think I don’t feel that much pressure if I’m honest. I think I’m really just very excited about everything.

“And I mean, from the first moment I stepped into this I just wanted to create something that really reflects the song on stage and that enhances the song and just have fun with it and create something beautiful that means a lot to me and I think we really managed to do that.”

Sweden Eurovision Party
Nemo from Switzerland (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Nemo also said that if they “knew the recipe” to be a strong contender, then they would make “a lot of money” out of writing Eurovision songs.

They added: “I think all that you can do as an artist in general, like even outside of Eurovision, is just listen to your heart and write about things that really mean something to you.

“And if you write about something that means a lot to you. And it’s personal, I think chances are there that people can relate to the feeling and people.

“And I’m super grateful for all the amazing reception and all the love people give me and the song and to see how many people really, truly connect with it has been amazing.”

They were also part of several competitors who called for a ceasefire in the Gaza strip ahead of Eurovision, but rejected calls to boycott the event over Israel competing.

Nemo said that “it was very important to not just stay silent” and they hope that people are encourage to “inform themselves about the whole situation and not just turn a blind eye on it and ignore it or try to push it away”.

“Really, just remember information is power and inform yourself,” they added.

“I think it’s important to, to use our platform to raise awareness, in all kinds of… all kinds of things.

“For me, it’s a lot of what I talk about… being queer, being non binary and, just honestly, like being myself at Eurovision in hopes that it inspires other people to be themselves as well and feel seen.

“And I think it’s amazing that we have lots of queer representation this year, for people to see, I think it’s a lot about seeing other people that are like you.

“I mean, it helped me in my life to truly realise who I am, like, through seeing other people that I that I could admire or like that I could look up to. So I think that’s a big part of what I’m trying to do here.”

Nemo also said they have “bonded” with the UK’s entrant Olly Alexander.

They added: “What I really feel, and especially like with Olly and all the other like queer artists, I think there’s just like, this warmth, and this kind of level of understanding each other and just like feeling safe and seen and kind of like a natural understanding of each other and kind of empathy I feel like and I really feel that strongly with other queer artists this year.”