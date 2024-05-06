George Michael’s Careless Whisper retains top spot in poll of favourite songs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Michael’s Careless Whisper retains top spot in poll of favourite songs

By Press Association
George Michael has topped a radio poll for the sixth year in a row (Ryan Phillips/PA)
George Michael’s hit song Careless Whisper has come top of a radio poll for the nation’s favourite song for a sixth year in a row.

The track – written by the late singer and his pop partner Andrew Ridgeley for their Wham! album Make It Big – was voted top of Smooth Radio’s All Time Top 500, an annual list of the UK’s best-loved songs.

On YouTube the song, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, has more than one billion views.

George Michael death
Wham’s George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley (PA)

George Michael Entertainment said: “We are delighted that Smooth Radio listeners and George’s loyal fans have, once again, for the sixth consecutive year, voted for George Michael’s Careless Whisper as their number one song in Smooth’s All Time Top 500 for 2024.

“In this year, the 40th anniversary of its release, this is an incredible achievement, as Careless Whisper has now topped Smooth’s chart for a total of seven years.

“We know that George would be proud and truly grateful, just as we are, for the continued support of Smooth Radio, its listeners and his loyal fans around the world. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Michael, who died aged 53 on Christmas Day in 2016, came out on top in the radio station’s 2023 favourite artist poll and in December that year Wham!’s track Last Christmas soared to the number one position and achieved a straight month at the top.

Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 aged 48, was named the Global radio station’s most popular female artist with 12 songs in the countdown including I Will Always Love You at number 10.

Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party – Los Angeles
Whitney Houston was named the most popular female artist in the station’s poll (Ian West/PA)

Abba was named the most popular group, 50 years after their performance of Waterloo won them the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974.

Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agentha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have 13 entries in the top 500, including Dancing Queen, which is placed at number nine, and The Winner Takes It All at number 32.

The “Queen of Rock and Roll”, Tina Turner, who died in May 2023 aged 83, has five songs in the poll with The Best jumping 30 places to sit at number 27.

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor died last year at the age of 56 and her song, Nothing Compares 2 U, has become one of the chart’s highest climbers, moving 87 places to number 12.

Smooth presenter Angie Greaves, who announced the number one on air, said: “Smooth’s All Time Top 500 gives us a great insight into the nation’s favourite songs and artists, and is a fantastic way to celebrate the best music, which Smooth plays.

“It’s wonderful that the public has chosen to honour two music legends of our time – Tina Turner and Sinead O’Connor – and the iconic songs they brought us.

Bestival 2013 – Day Two – Isle of Wight
Sinead O’Connor died in July 2023 aged 56 (Yui Mok/PA)

“Forty years on from the release of Careless Whisper, the song remains as popular as ever, as does the music of George Michael.

“And 50 years since the world was introduced to Abba, our love for their songs is undiminished.

“It is testament to the enduring power of music from the world’s best artists that these songs continue to resonate so deeply with us.”

Across the May bank holiday weekend, the station’s annual countdown of the UK’s top 500 favourite songs were played on air, with the number one announced just before 7pm on Monday.