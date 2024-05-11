Frank Skinner bids emotional goodbye to Absolute Radio listeners on final show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Frank Skinner bids emotional goodbye to Absolute Radio listeners on final show

By Press Association
Frank Skinner signed off after 15 years (PA)
Frank Skinner signed off after 15 years (PA)

Frank Skinner became emotional as he told listeners they had been “the fourth member of the team” as he signed off his final Absolute Radio show after 15 years at the station.

The broadcaster and comedian, 67, has been on Absolute Radio since 2009 and was inducted into the Radio Academy Hall of Fame in December 2015.

In March, he announced his departure, saying at the time that he did not take the news well, having hosted the Saturday breakfast slot The Frank Skinner Show, alongside co-hosts Emily Dean and Pierre Novellie.

During Saturday’s show, Skinner said: “I thanked our readers before but honestly, the just, funny, interesting, informative, honest, you’ve triggered off, sort of entire shows have been based on one funny text or email.

“I shall miss you, I suppose I see you as one group but as I said, you’ve totally been the fourth member of the team.”

Skinner said over the last 15 years the show had been his “radio diary”, and went on to thank Dean, joking that “without her, this show would have been all right”, before adding: “But she has been a key component, we’d have done 15 weeks if it wasn’t for her, instead of 15 years.”

He apologised to listeners, saying he was sorry the team was leaving, and added: “It’s pretty well-documented, I don’t want to go.”

Joking he’d spent his redundancy money on Lego Avengers, he then signed off for good, saying: “You’ve been the best audience ever. I can’t do the ‘we’ll be back next week’, because we won’t, we’ll never be back. But I love you all. Bye bye.”

A Bauer spokesperson said in a statement to the PA News Agency: “We’d like to share our huge thanks with Frank who has played a massive part of the Absolute Radio story for 15 years, and we wish him all the best on his next adventures.”

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Christopher Collins professionally known as Frank Skinner after being made a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to entertainment during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023.

Skinner was made an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours list, where he was recognised for his services to entertainment.

Alongside fellow comic and screenwriter David Baddiel, Skinner makes up one half of Baddiel and Skinner, the duo behind TV programmes Fantasy Football and Baddiel And Skinner Unplanned.

Along with Liverpudlian rock band The Lightning Seeds, the football-fanatic pair wrote football anthem Three Lions, which was first released for the 1996 Euro tournament being held in England.

Skinner has published a number of books, including two autobiographies and Dispatches From The Sofa: The Collected Wisdom Of Frank Skinner, which consists of a collection of his columns for The Times.

His TV work includes creating and hosting three series of Frank Skinner’s Opinionated for BBC Two, presenting multiple series of BBC One’s Room 101 and Portrait/Landscape Artist of the Year for Sky Arts.

He has also presented documentaries for the BBC on Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley and the life of actor and musician George Formby.