Graham Norton says ‘it’s been quite an eventful Eurovision’ as final kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Graham Norton says ‘it’s been quite an eventful Eurovision’ as final kicks off

By Press Association
Graham Norton (Aaron Chown/PA)
Graham Norton (Aaron Chown/PA)

TV chat show host Graham Norton said “it’s been quite an eventful Eurovision this year” as the annual song contest kicked off.

This year the annual music competition is taking place in Malmo Arena after Swedish singer Loreen won the competition last year with her song Tattoo.

As the competition got underway on Saturday, Norton, 61, who is the commentator for the coverage on BBC One said: “It’s been quite an eventful Eurovision this year, but hopefully tonight we will bring you the usual beauty, mayhem, madness and of course, male nudity.”

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland premiere – Dublin
Graham Norton is the BBC’s commentator for Eurovision (Brian Lawless/PA)

This year protesters have called for a boycott of Eurovision over Israel’s inclusion in the contest amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

During the grand final the country’s entry, Eden Golan, performed her song Hurricane to audible boos and cheers in the arena.

Irish TV presenter Norton described the crowd as having a “mixed reaction”.

He added: “In some of the open rehearsals we heard more booing, but there was quite a lot of cheering tonight as well and I should tell you that that song is tipped to do very well tonight.”

The Netherlands entry Joost Klein was disqualified from the final for what a Dutch radio and television broadcaster called a “threating movement” from the singer towards a camerawoman and this meant the slot for song number five was skipped.

The UK’s entry for the contest, Years And Years singer Olly Alexander, shared the voting numbers for his performance Dizzy ahead of him taking to the stage.

On social media, he said: “Here’s all the voting numbers for Dizzy if you feel so inclined to vote for me! Thank u !! don’t forget i love u all.”

The first performance of the night was from Swedish pop duo Marcus And Martinus, who sang their song Unforgettable.

They were followed by Ukraine’s Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil who sang Teresa And Maria.