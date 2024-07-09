Lily Allen shares husband’s reaction to selling pictures of feet on OnlyFans

British star Lily Allen said her husband David Harbour thinks “it is great” that she has joined OnlyFans to sell photographs of her feet online.

The Smile singer, who said she has “very strict guidelines”, is charging subscribers 10 dollars (£8) a month to view images of her feet on the platform known for adult content.

The 39-year-old first talked about the idea after her pedicurist informed her she had a “rare” five-star rating on WikiFeet – a site where users rate peoples’ feet.

When asked what Stranger Things star Harbour thought of her new business venture, Allen told Miquita Oliver during an episode of their BBC podcast Miss Me?: “He thinks it is great.

“At first he was like, not turned on, but he was like ‘is this a kink for you?’,” she said.

“And I was like, ‘no it’s totally not a kink’, but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that is slightly kinky for me.”

David Harbour and Lily Allen (Jeff Moore/PA)

Oliver joked “I think attention and power will always be a lifelong kink for you”, with Allen, the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, noting that she was “devoid of both” during childhood.

“I’m just having my day in the sun,” she said.

“I’m finding this actually quite empowering because having been very sexualised from a very early age and literally everybody else in the process profiting from that sexualisation, it’s actually really fun to be in power and in control of something that I find so silly.

“I’m really enjoying it.”