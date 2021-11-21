Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emmerdale star Danny Miller dropped off cliff during I’m A Celebrity debut trial

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 10:31 pm
The new series of I’m A Celebrity has welcomed a new cast of famous faces (ITV)
Emmerdale star Danny Miller shook with fear before he was dropped over the side of a cliff during Walk The Plank – his first challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The new series of the ITV show kicked off with the soap star, music producer Naughty Boy, presenter Louise Minchin and radio DJ Snoochie Shy attempting to walk across a wooden plank 213 feet in the air above a quarry lake, before stamping on a button with their foot to make their opponent’s platform drop.

The task decided who won the keys to the castle to decide which celebrities will stay in the main camp with food and a bed, and who will be sent to “Castle Clink” and given basic rations, with Naughty Boy and Miller dropping and swinging in the air from their harnesses.

The group were transported to the challenge in a helicopter.

Miller revealed he suffered from car sickness and threw up in his mouth during the journey while clutching a sick bag.

French footballer star David Ginola, Paralympic gold champion Kadeena Cox, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips and diver Matty Lee faced another challenge, working together to unlock two flare boxes.

However, to reach the keys they needed to insert their arms into “hell holes” filled with snakes, with Cox and Lee coming out on top.

All of the famous faces will later gather at the “turrets of terror”, a three-level structure positioned in front of Gwrych Castle, where the first trial of the series will be held.

Broadcaster Richard Madeley and singer Frankie Bridge are chosen as the first celebrities to complete in the trial following a public vote, and the winning team is allowed to select who will represent them.

Madeley and Bridge will have to battle it out to reach the top of the turrets to retrieve their key to the castle door, but they will face locked doors and “castle critters” along the way.

The flagship series is returning to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in the Australian jungle.

