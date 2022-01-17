Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly finalist John Whaite: The love we received far outweighed any trolling

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 8:43 am
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in the final of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in the final of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Bake Off star John Whaite has said the love he and Johannes Radebe received during Strictly Come Dancing outweighed any “trolling”.

He and professional dancer Radebe became the first all-male pairing on the BBC One show last year.

The couple made the final, but lost out to deaf soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional partner, Giovanni Pernice.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Whaite said: “I guess we both kind of thought that it would be better if, when I got offered to do the first same-sex male couple, I thought maybe I should dance with a straight man.

“Because I just thought the flak we would receive as two gay men would be just insurmountable, because we’ve been conditioned to expect that – we were both bullied at school and trolling has never been as bad as it is now on the internet.

“But we both kind of felt that separately, and only when we came together on our Strictly experience did we talk about that and realise that we had that same trepidation, that same anxiety.

“But we were pleased to say that the love we received far outweighed any trolling, because we did receive some trolling… but we don’t focus on that because the block button is a very powerful tool and once people are out of sight, they’re out of mind.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Strictly Come Dancing winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice with the Glitterball trophy (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The 32-year-old TV star added: “And the amount of support we had from people saying… even when people say things like, you know, ‘I was very doubtful at first that this would work. But it’s changed my point of view’. How great is that? You know, you don’t have to be angry that they once had that opinion; what we have to celebrate is the fact that they were open-minded enough to watch us and actually change their opinion.

“And that is how change is created, isn’t it? Slowly, gently, small baby steps to fabulous music and lots of brilliant costumes, darling!”

Whaite and 34-year-old Radebe are part of the star-studded line-up for the forthcoming Strictly Come Dancing tour, which starts in Birmingham on January 20.

South African Radebe said of his Strictly experience: “I think it has given me a lot of confidence to go out into the world and just be and know that it is OK to be who you are. It was beautiful. It was absolutely beautiful. Because even my family back home, they’re different people because of this. So it’s really been amazing, as you can imagine.”

GMB presenter Richard Madeley, who said he is “obsessed” with Strictly, ruled out a turn on the dance floor, saying he is “too old”.

He told co-host Susanna Reid: “Physically, I mean – I’m 65 … it’s my back.”

Strictly finalist AJ Odudu was forced to pull out of the series and most recently the Strictly tour after injuring her foot.

She will be replaced by EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who was a finalist in the 2020 series.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]