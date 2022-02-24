New host replaces Tom Allen on Bake Off The Professionals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New host replaces Tom Allen on Bake Off The Professionals

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 9:33 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 10:05 pm
TV star Stacey Solomon will replace Tom Allen as a new host on Bake Off The Professionals, the show have announced (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)
TV star Stacey Solomon will replace Tom Allen as a new host on Bake Off The Professionals, the show have announced (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

TV star Stacey Solomon has replaced Tom Allen as the co-host of Bake Off The Professionals.

The Loose Woman presenter, 32, said she gets to “eat cake all day” while fronting the seventh series alongside former Great British Bake Off contestant and fan favourite Liam Charles.

Judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will also be returning to the Channel Four show.

Writing on Instagram, Solomon said: “I can finally say the reason I have been going off and filming every few weeks is because I am going to be presenting Bake Off The Professionals this year.

“I was so excited when they asked me and we filmed a couple of episodes and it’s just been so much fun.

“Everyone is so lovely and I basically just count them in and say ready steady go and then eat cake all day, its such a cool job, I love it so much and am just so excited for it.”

On Instagram, Allen, 38, posted a collection of pictures with Charles following their time hosting the show together.

He captioned it: “I’ve had the best time co-hosting The Professionals down in Sussex with my wonderful friend Liam but now is the time to move on.

“Stacey Solomon you are going to be absolutely amazing I can’t think of anyone better to be doing it!

“It was my first tv presenting job back in 2018 and it has taught me so much – thanks to the amazing team with whom I’ve loved working, all the incredible chefs and most of all Benoit, Cherish and of course the brilliant Liam. Have a great series you guys!! X”

The baking series, which was won last year by Michael Coggan and Andrew Minto from Gin and Bake, is a spin-off of The Great British Bake Off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]